Proposed Commanders Trade Lands No. 1 Pick From Bears for Massive Haul

The Chicago Bears are widely expected to draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While that’s the expectation, it’s never a guarantee until the Bears make that decision on draft day. That’s why the Washington Commanders, who likely won’t be able to draft him, have an outside chance of trading for the No. 1 pick.

In a proposed trade by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, he sent the No. 2 pick and the No. 36 pick the Commanders own to the Bears for the No. 1 pick.

“If the Bears eventually settle on Daniels or Maye as their top choice—here’s where we note that Maye is the top-rated QB on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department’s big board—that could try squeezing valuable draft capital from Washington to move back a spot.

“Would the Commanders play along? That’s the unknown. If the Bears are dangling the No. 1 pick, then new general manager Adam Peters must assume that Chicago views at least one other quarterback as on par with Williams. Chicago would have to hold its cards tightly enough that Washington is unsure of the Bears’ choice, and the Commanders would have to view Williams as the clear top quarterback.” Landing the No. 1 pick would allow the Commanders to draft Williams, pairing him with his former coach Kliff Kingsbury. Would the Bears Accept That Trade?

The Chicago Bears could likely get another first-round pick from a different team, but this deal with the Washington Commanders is a fair one. If they were to trade from No. 1 to No. 2, they’d still be able to draft whoever they believe can lead their team.

While the Commanders’ offer could intrigue the Bears, Chicago has the keys to the draft. Whatever they decide to do with the No. 1 pick, whether trade or keep it, will have the biggest impact on the draft.

It’s unlikely given his status as an elite quarterback prospect, but there’s always the scenario that Williams isn’t who the Bears want.

“There’s no guarantee that Williams is Chicago’s preferred target. [NFL Network’s Ian] Rapoport reported on March 12 that the Bears were still very much in the evaluation process,” Knox wrote.

For the Bears, getting value out of that trade will be their top priority, and getting the No. 2 pick is as much value as any team can ask for.

Commanders Decisions to Make Ahead of the Draft

The Washington Commanders will have a tough decision to make if the Chicago Bears don’t want to trade the No. 2 pick. Drafting Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye is the likely solution, but who the Commanders pick is the tricky part.

Both quarterbacks played well in college and have the makings of high-level NFL quarterbacks. Maye threw for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He threw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns with 7 interceptions the year before.

Daniels is a dual-threat who threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. The Heisman Trophy winner also had 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Whatever decision the Commanders make will be one that controls much of the future. Not drafting the right quarterback can set this franchise back another few seasons, which can’t happen after having the second-worst record in the NFL last season.