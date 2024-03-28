Bears Viewed as Trade Partner for Predicted $49 Million Commanders Edge

The Washington Commanders‘ defense looks to improve after making Dan Quinn their new head coach. Quinn spent the past three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, who had one of the best defenses in football during his three-year stint. The Commanders’ top trade asset is Jonathan Allen and there’s been speculation since the last trade deadline on if the Commanders would trade him. If traded, the pass rusher would have multiple suitors, and according to Bleacher Report, the Chicago Bears should be one of them.

“Allen’s deal is worth $9.5 million less annually than the contract Christian Wilkins—who is roughly one year younger—signed with the Raiders this offseason. Allen deserves a pay bump, even if franchises aren’t eager to renegotiate deals that favor the team.

“The Chicago Bears, who acquired and extended Sweat, would be a sensible suitor for Allen if Washington is willing to make him available. They had a stout defensive front after adding Sweat last season, and bringing in Allen could give them a truly elite defensive line,” Kristopher Knox wrote in a March 27 story projecting extensions for the top trade targets on the market.

Adam Peters Shut Down Trade Speculation

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters shut down trade speculation on Allen on March 25, according to John Keim of ESPN.

“We are not interested in trading him.”

However, the Chicago Bears could intrigue the Commanders with draft compensation they can’t deny.

The trade rumors were in large part to what Allen has said. He’s expressed his frustration with the team, saying on “The Sports Junkies” that he’s thought about playing elsewhere in December of 2023.

“One thousand percent. I mean, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” Allen said when asked if he’s thought about leaving the franchise in the past. “I play this game to win, and I would love to win here for sure, but I want to win first and foremost…That’s always going to be at the front and center of my mind.”

Why the Commanders Need Allen

The Washington Commanders allowed the most points in the NFL last season, allowing over 30 points per game. Opponents rushed for over 126.8 yards (27) and 262.2 (32) passing yards per game.

Statistically, Allen had one of the worst seasons of his career, posting 5.5 sacks, the second-fewest outside of his rookie season. Trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young certainly didn’t help as he could’ve used help rushing the quarterback.

When Allen’s at his best, he’s someone who can post a 7.5-plus sack season with 65-plus tackles. Taking that away from Quinn by the Commanders trading Allen would only cause further issues for a defensive unit that has to improve if they want to be a better team.

No matter who the Commanders draft with the No. 2 pick, giving up over 30 points per game isn’t a recipe for success.

The Commanders made many moves in the offseason, signing Bobby Wagner, Dante Fowler Jr., Frankie Luvu, and others. It was a promising offseason on the defensive side of the football and one that should allow this group to improve in 2024.