Commanders Could Double Down on Offensive Line in Draft

The Washington Commanders are going to select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft — now they need to get players to make sure he stays upright.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig has the Commanders selecting two offensive tackles in the first three rounds to protect his projected No. 2 overall pick, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Standig projects the Commanders to take Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan in the second round (No. 36 overall) followed by Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher in the third round (No. 78 overall).

“If more corners or receivers push themselves into the 27-35 range, maybe a tackle or two slide,” Standig wrote. “Some teams might see Morgan, a three-year left tackle at Arizona, as an NFL guard or worry about his 2022 ACL tear even after he recovered to earn All-Pac-12 honors last season.”

Two Offensive Tackles Could be Insurance Policy for Young QB

Morgan, 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, started 37 games at left tackle during his career at Arizona and was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection.

“Three-year starter who displayed his resilience and work ethic by coming back and playing good football after suffering a torn ACL late in the 2022 season,” wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. “Morgan is both fluid and flexible in space, with the ability to help spring running plays with second-level blocks and play-side lead blocking

Fisher, 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, started 25 games at right tackle for Notre Dame over the last two seasons. He earned the starting job as a true freshman at Notre Dame in 2021 but was injured in the first game of the season against Florida State.

Fisher left Notre Dame with one year of eligibility remaining.

“Two tackles in the first 78 selections aren’t a case of faulty memory or a misunderstanding of how starting lineups work,” Standig wrote. “Instead, it’s an acknowledgment of positional value and helping a young quarterback … some teams may see (Fisher) as a value play on either side since he might have been a top 25-50 pick with another year in college.”

What Do Commanders Have On Offensive Line Right Now?

The Commanders invested big on the offensive line in free agency, signing Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz away from the Dallas Cowboys on a three-year, $29.25 million contract and signing guard and three-time Super Bowl champion Nick Allegretti away from the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $16 million deal.

The Commanders have veteran Cornelius Lucas on a one-year contract at left tackle, which would give Morgan a year to develop. Right tackle Andrew Wylie is in the second year of a three-year, $23 million contract.

The Commanders took two offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL draft and both seem like big misses so far — Daniels didn’t play at all in 2023 and third-round pick Ricky Stromberg only played in four games before being placed on injured reserve.

“Lucas, a possible Week 1 starter, only signed a one-year deal,” Standig wrote. “Right tackle Andrew Wylie’s 2025 salary equals cap cut potential. There’s massive uncertainty with 2023 fourth-round pick Braeden Daniels following a redshirt season.”