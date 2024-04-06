Commanders Tipped to Replace Curtis Samuel With Son of Hall of Famer

Replacing Curtis Samuel remains on the to-do list for the Washington Commanders ahead fo the 2024 NFL draft, a problem the team can solve by using a third-round pick to select USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, the NFL’s all-time receiving leader.

The idea comes from Ben Standig of The Athletic in his latest mock draft. Standig has the Commanders use the 100th-overall pick on Rice the younger.

As Standig put it, “the Commanders signed free agent Olamide Zaccheaus and retained Jamison Crowder but have yet to adequately replace Curtis Samuel or add needed size next to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.”

This is where Standig sees Rice’s son entering the picture, partly because of a connection with new Commanders’ offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury: “Rice isn’t some Megatron clone (6-2) or track star (4.5 40-yard time), but he caught 12 touchdown passes on 45 receptions for the Trojans last season with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on staff.”

These factors form a strong argument for the Commanders taking Rice. There’d also be a touch of irony if they used the 100th pick to do it, since the selection comes from the San Francisco 49ers as part of the Chase Young trade.

Rice’s father gained 19,247 of his NFL-record 22,895 receiving yards with the 49ers, per Pro Football Reference.

Jerry Rice Lineage Should Tempt Commanders

Rice’s bloodlines are enough to intrigue any scout about his son’s potential. Yet, Brenden’s numbers for the Trojans should also tempt the Commanders.

The 22-year-old averaged over 14 yards per catch across each of his four seasons at the collegiate level, according to ESPN. Those stats reveals field-stretching potential Rice put into practice for this 75-yard touchdown catch against Stanford, a play the receiver admitted having to “slow down for that ball.”

Rice’s time catching passes from Caleb Williams, the prospective top pick in this year’s draft, also speaks well for the wideout’s pro credentials. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Rice would offer the kind of physicality and versatility the Commanders need to complement Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

That’s the theory at least, but there are concerns about Rice’s game. Issues like inconsistent play speed off the line, something The 33rd Team’s Greg Cosell emphasized: “Looked like he exerted a lot of effort getting off the LOS into his route stem. More of a measured methodical mover than a sudden or explosive mover. Not a naturally twitchy athlete.”

While those things might worry the Commanders, Kingsbury’s knowledge of the play can ease any concerns. So can Rice’s inherited ability to be quicker once he gets the ball in his hands.

The combination of pedigree and inside knowledge makes it more than worth the risk for the Commanders to draft Rice in the third round. He’d even represent excellent value at 100, based on the PFF College Big Board.

Adding Rice to a talented receiver corps can ease the blow of losing Samuel.

Commanders Need a Credible Replacement for Curtis Samuel

Finding a credible replacement for Samuel is no easy task, even after the Commanders agreed a deal with Olamide Zaccheaus. The latter can stretch the field and is well known to head coach Dan Quinn from their time with the Atlanta Falcons, but Zaccheaus won’t be as effective in as many ways as Samuel.

Those ways were spelled out by McLaurin, who expressed his disappointment at seeing Samuel sign with the Buffalo Bills in free agency. Samuel was a factor as both an outside receiver and from the slot. He also offered a rushing threat, although the Commanders rarely made full use of his dual-threat skills.

Giving Rice the chance to take Samuel’s role would ease the transition for Kingsbury, while also add to the ways he can use McLaurin and Dotson in a new-look passing game.