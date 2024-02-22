Jets Urged to Replace Jordan Whitehead With Commanders Safety

The Washington Commanders‘ defense will take a hit this offseason with multiple free agents set to hit the market. Notably, Kendall Fuller and Kamren Curl will hit free agency with multiple teams interested in what they can provide. In return, the Commanders will need to be aggressive in free agency and sign players with over $70 million in cap space, the most in the NFL. Curl and Fuller could return on new deals, but teams like the New York Jets could show interest in them and give them a better chance to win in 2024. Jordan Whitehead will hit free agency and a replacement is needed for the Jets.

Matt Bowen of ESPN ranked the top 50 free agents available this offseason. Curl was ranked No. 36 and his best team fit was deemed to be the Jets. Bowen gave his thoughts on what he can bring to a loaded Jets defense that’s regarded as one of the best in football.

“Curl is a highly instinctive safety who can roll into the front or drive top-down from split-field alignments — traits that work well in Robert Saleh’s system. While I would like to see Curl create more on-the-ball production — he hasn’t had an interception for the Commanders since grabbing three in his 2020 rookie season — he’s a solid pro who could produce in the Jets’ defined coverages.”

Despite the lack of interceptions, Curl could be a positive for the Jets. He allowed 373 yards last season on 46 yards in 16 games played. With Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, the Jets need a safety to just do their job. Curl has proven that he can do exactly that in his four-year NFL career.

Curl Viewed as a Free Agent Being Slept On

Curl isn’t the hottest name on the market and while losing him would hurt the Washington Commanders defense, there are other options out there.

Re-signing Curl could help this defense improve after they allowed the most points in the NFL last season with over 30 points allowed per game.

However, he’s being overlooked heading into free agency. Jarrett Bailey of Touchdown Wire writes that he’s a player being slept on this offseason and can help multiple teams.

“The young safety spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Commanders. While his production took a dip in 2023, he also had to deal with a putrid surrounding cast, especially in the pass rush. Several players were also mis-cast in the Commanders’ defense, including first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes who thrived as a man-coverage cornerback but was playing in a zone-heavy defense.

“Curl had a fantastic 2022 season, grading as one of PFF’s best safeties. He allowed a lower percentage of receptions that came his direction in 2023 than he did in 2022, but his solid play was overshadowed by the Commanders’ disastrous collapse.”

Whitehead would be who he replaces for the New York Jets if they signed him. Whitehead allowed 280 yards on 38 targets with four interceptions. Three of those interceptions came in the first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills.

Commanders Need to Make Decisions on Their Free Agents

With Dan Quinn taking over as the Washington Commanders head coach, adding defensive talent has to be a priority.

Re-signing defensive talent should also be a priority and Curl and Fuller could be the two they decide to keep. While they can get younger and cheaper options than the two, there aren’t many better out there in free agency.

The Commanders will need to draft defensive pieces as they look to build upon their defense that allowed the most passing yards per game with 262.2. per game.