Atlanta Falcons Predicted to Sign Former Washington Commanders Quarterback

The Washington Commanders aren’t the only team looking to land a franchise quarterback. In fact, many teams around the league will be in the mix for a quarterback who can change their team around. Of the possible options is former Commanders quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins was drafted by the Commanders and has spent the last six years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s now predicted to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report predicted the landing spots for the top available quarterbacks. He predicts that Cousins will sign with the Falcons to help their young offensive weapons.

“That type of sustained high-level play should make him an intriguing target for the Atlanta Falcons, a team that has all the offensive pieces in place to succeed but lacks a quarterback to unlock its potential.

“Atlanta boasts a litany of talented skill-position players, including early first-round picks in tight end Kyle Pitts, wideout Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. The team failed to find success with either Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke under center this past season, however, and needs to make a run at Cousins to start new head coach Raheem Morris’ tenure on a high note.” The Falcons have some of the best young weapons in football and should be a desirable location for free agents. If they can land a quarterback of the former Commanders level, they’re a sneaky team to watch out for next season.

Kirk Cousins Is Severely Underrated

While Cousins and nearly all quarterbacks have their flaws, he’s become underrated.

He was playing great football prior to his Achilles tear, throwing for 2,321 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions in 8 games. That type of production likely would’ve ended him on the Pro Bowl roster.

As Commanders fans saw throughout his time in Washington, the flaws are there for Cousins. He hasn’t won many big games in his career and that could concern some. However, the Atlanta Falcons should take a chance given he can help these young weapons finally get the ball and make plays.

A team that features Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and others with Cousins as their quarterback could be dangerous.

Commanders Quarterback Rumors

The Washington Commanders’ biggest priority this offseason is landing their future quarterback. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, the expectation is for them to finally find one.

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are the top options to fill the Commanders’ quarterback needs.

The Atlanta Falcons have the No. 8 pick and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them draft a quarterback if they don’t sign someone like Cousins in the offseason. Williams, Maye, and Daniels are expected to be off the board at that point, but they could move up in the draft or select a different quarterback.

This is an offseason full of coaching and quarterback changes. Atlanta and Washington are in the same boat as they look for their future quarterback, so similar moves could be made by both teams to find who they need.