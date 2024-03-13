Marcus Mariota Deal ‘A Sign’ Commanders Favor 1 Draft QB

Signing Marcus Mariota provides a clue about the Washington Commanders’ plans for the 2024 NFL draft, specifically, why they might favor Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

That’s according to NBC4 Sports’ JP Finlay, who wondered if the addition of dual-threat signal-caller Mariota “sure seems like a sign Washington is leaning towards Jayden Daniels.”

Signing Mariota sure seems like a sign Washington is leaning towards Jayden Daniels — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 12, 2024

Some connecting of dots is needed here, but owning the second-overall pick positions the Commanders to pick from the top end of a class rich in quality passers. Washington needs a franchise QB1, and Mariota won’t be it, despite being handed a one-year contract worth $6 million in free agency.

Marcus Mariota a Good Scheme Fit for Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders

Mariota lost his starting job to Desmond Ridder with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and spent last season as Jalen Hurts’ backup for the Philadelphia Eagles. What he will bring to the Commanders is an enduring ability to make plays with his legs.

The 30-year-old rushed for four touchdowns, 438 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Falcons, per Pro Football Reference. Mariota has success on designed runs and option plays, like this scoring run against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mariota’s mobility also fits how Commanders’ offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury likes to attack defenses. Kingsbury has a strong history using RPOs, plays ideal for dual-threat quarterbacks. It’s what he did for Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, then for Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray ran 171 RPOs on Kingsbury’s watch in 2020, per Pro Football Reference. Including for this touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins.

Mariota, meanwhile, ran 133 RPOs for the Falcons and six for the Eagles.

Kingsbury’s lengthy track record working with dual-threat quarterbacks also includes USC standout Caleb Williams, who is widely expected to be the first player drafted. There’s more debate about who goes No. 2 overall, but Daniels is a better fit for Kingsbury than North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Jayden Daniels Makes Sense for Commanders

The Commanders won’t find a more dynamic running quarterback for Kingsbury than Daniels. Not after the 23-year-old rushed for 1,134 yards and eight touchdowns during his final season at LSU, per Sports Reference.

Daniels also threw 40 touchdown passes en route to lifting the Heisman. While he was lethal with RPOs, Daniels didn’t rely on them.

Instead, “there are plenty of examples of him identifying blitzes and then setting up protections correctly, just as there are plenty of examples of him working through full-field progressions,” according to Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus.

That’s good news for the Commanders, who will need a rookie starter to get up to speed quickly in the pros. Mariota’s good insurance, but the success of a new era for the Commanders will depend on the quarterback they draft.

Finlay isn’t the only one who thinks it will be Daniels. Odds from DraftKings (h/t PFF Fantasy & Betting) show “Daniels has overtaken Drake Maye as the favorite to go #2 overall to the Commanders.”

Jayden Daniels has overtaken Drake Maye as the favorite to go #2 overall to the Commanders 👀 pic.twitter.com/yXt40iIj3g — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) March 13, 2024

There’s also author John Frascella, who believes the “Commanders are VERY likely drafting Jayden Daniels because franchises like to match playing styles of their QB1 and 2.”

Frascella mentioned the 49ers using Sam Darnold to backup Brock Purdy last season as a prime example. A Mariota and Daniels tandem would set the Commanders on the path to being a contender.