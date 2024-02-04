Micah Parsons Gives Commanders Advice About Dan Quinn

He’s used to making life miserable for the Washington Commanders, but Micah Parsons has offered his NFC East rivals some friendly advice about new head coach Dan Quinn.

Speaking at the 2024 Pro Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys’ pass-rushing ace told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, “I hope those players buy in and play extremely hard for him, and understand that ain’t no one going to love them and care more about them than Dan Quinn. So man, please appreciate his presence, appreciate his greatness, and take care of my guy.”

Going 1-on-1 with Cowboys star Micah Parsons at his 3rd Pro Bowl in 3 years about losing his DC Dan Quinn to Commanders, what Jerry Jones “all-in” offseason plan means to him, more: pic.twitter.com/YSxD6x6KRM — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 2, 2024

Parsons is well-placed to extol Quinn’s virtues. He developed into an elite game-wrecker during three seasons with Quinn as his defensive coordinator.

Those seasons yielded the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as well as two first-team All-Pro nods. Quinn made Parsons the focal point of arguably the most versatile and dynamic pass rush in football.

The Commanders don’t have a roving talent like Parsons waiting for Quinn, but the latter’s defensive expertise is exciting for a team ranked last in points and yards allowed this season.

Quinn has the pedigree to improve Washington’s defense, but he’s under pressure to prove he can make the grade as a head coach. Not everybody is as enthusiastic as Parsons about Quinn’s appointment.

Micah Parsons a Great Recommendation for Dan Quinn

Those who doubt Quinn’s suitability for another top job should consider Parsons’ success. The former Penn State linebacker became a roving pass-rusher opponents have to gameplan for on Quinn’s watch.

Quinn moved Parsons everywhere across the Dallas defensive front, but he also let No. 11 attack in multiple ways. Those ways included running a twist inside from the edge against the New York Jets in Week 2, highlighted by ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Bowen also highlighted Parsons blitzing from the inside, across the face of the center, in the same game.

Parsons aligns as a stand-up DT/NT on this rep. Get the interior 1-on-1. Pressure, forced throw, INT (Kearse). #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ORvylmUmZ7 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) September 19, 2023

The plays show how Quinn found creative ways to maximize the big-play potential of his most gifted athlete. That same principle also extended to less-heralded Cowboys’ pass-rushers like undersized defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and another versatile D-end the Commanders should pursue in free agency, Dorance Armstrong Jr.

Getting more from the talent at his disposal will be how Quinn turns the Commanders from 4-13 strugglers into a winning team. He once did the same for the Atlanta Falcons, but blowing a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl remains a blot on Quinn’s copybook.

So does his Cowboys defense surrendering 40-plus points to the Green Bay Packers in this season’s playoffs. Notable setbacks like those are among the reasons many question the Commanders’ decision to choose Quinn as Ron Rivera’s replacement.

Dan Quinn Appointment’s Getting Mixed Reviews

One of the strongest pushbacks on Quinn’s appointment came from Dan Patrick. Speaking on the “Dan Patrick Show,” the host called Quinn “an uninspiring hire.”

Patrick also said he thinks Quinn got the nod “because others turned that job down.” That’s a valid concern after Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson withdrew from the running when he appeared to be a lock to replace Rivera.

Patrick’s biggest gripe was “why do I want a defensive coordinator as my Head Coach when I’m going to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the draft?”

"Dan Quinn is an uninspiring hire… this kind of feels like you're on a 3rd marriage and you go 'I'm going to make this one work'… Why do I want a defensive coordinator as my Head Coach when I'm going to draft a QB with the No. 2 pick in the draft." -DP on the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/DIHiA5e6FT — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 2, 2024

The final point is a curious criticism considering the 2023 season showed an example of a defensive-minded head coach having success with a rookie QB. Former San Francisco 49ers’ DC DeMeco Ryans took the Houston Texans from 3-13-1 to the playoffs and a postseason victory on the arm of No. 2-overall pick C.J. Stroud.

Stroud won because Ryans put a good structure around the first-year signal-caller. The right framework included an imaginative offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, as well as a much-improved defense that ranked 11th in points allowed.

Quinn could do the same things if the Commanders draft either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. A Quinn-led defense will ease the burden on a rookie passer, while a dynamic offensive coordinator, perhaps Brock Purdy’s position coach with the 49ers, would ensure the new QB makes a quick transition to the pros.

If Quinn puts the right support in place, his background on defense won’t hinder the Commanders’ next quarterback. It will only help.