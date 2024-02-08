Washington Commanders Make Surprising Move, Hire Former Eagles OC

The Washington Commanders continue to add to their coaching staff as they’re expected to hire former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler reports that Johnson will have a prominent offensive staff role.

The #Commanders are expected to hire former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson to a prominent offensive staff role, per source. Johnson, who guided Philly’s offense last year, interviewed for several head coaching jobs this cycle. pic.twitter.com/iNsR8TMkEE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2024

The 36-year-old Fowler met with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New Orleans Saints, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Philadelphia scored the seventh most points per game at 24.6 and ranked 17th in passing yards per game and ninth in rushing yards per game. The issue, however, was the Eagles’ offense went cold for the last few weeks of the season. They scored just 9 points in their Wild Card Round game against the Buccaneers. The Commanders offense has less talent than the Eagles, so Johnson has to get creative.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, Jalen Hurts was frustrated with the offense.

“On top of those struggles, Jalen Hurts’ desired direction for the offense has not materialized, which has been a source of disappointment for the franchise quarterback, according to a source with direct knowledge of Hurts’ thinking. A disconnect between the visions of Sirianni, Hurts and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has affected the offense’s ability to land on an identity, the source said.”

After a 10-1 start coming off a Super Bowl appearance the year prior, everything seemed to be going well in Philadelphia. However, they went 1-5 heading into the postseason and ended up losing to a Buccaneers team that isn’t as talented as they were. A collapse like this can’t happen for the Commanders.

Johnson got much of the blame, but there were many factors for this offense not being great, including Hurts posting a career-high in interceptions and rushing for nearly 200 yards less than he did in 2022.

Commanders’ Offense Must Improve in 2024

The Washington Commanders ranked 26th in rushing yards per game, 19th in passing yards per game, and 25th in points per game. As an offensive unit, they couldn’t have been much worse. Given the likelihood that there will be a rookie quarterback starting next season, it might not get much better, either.

However, Kliff Kingsbury, who the Commanders hired to be their next offensive coordinator, and Johnson, will have to turn this thing around. An offense that ranks in the bottom 15 in every major category is simply inexcusable for a team that offered Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr., and others.

With an improved offense, they can be a better team. It’s uncertain if they’ll trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick, but the expectation is for them to draft a quarterback at No. 2.

Players Have Been Impressed With the Commanders Moves

Some players around the league have expressed their takeaways from the recent moves that the Commanders have made, including arguably the best defensive player in football, Micah Parsons.

Parsons was a member of the Dallas Cowboys, where Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator. Parsons had the following to say on the Washington Commanders decision to hire Quinn, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

“I would say it was already a competitive division,” Parsons said of the NFC East. “He’s just adding an extra piece to it. He’s going to turn that Commanders team around, and I’m super excited to go against him.”