Commanders to Interview Super Bowl Winner to Replace Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders still don’t have a replacement for Ron Rivera, but that could change after an interview with Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.
Both sides will discuss the possibility after Morris first interviews with the Carolina Panthers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Morris is a strong candidate based on helping the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2021. He also has experience as a head coach from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.
Raheem Morris Has Endorsements from Former Rams
There’s no shortage of endorsements for Morris. Particularly among those who worked alongside him for the Rams.
The franchise’s CEO Kevin Demoff told Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager Morris is “one of the best leaders and culture builders I’ve ever been around.”
Demoff also posted a list of prominent head coaches who believe in Morris’ credentials. Those coaches include Rams’ boss Sean McVay and Pittsburgh Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin.
The post prompted praise from Miami Dolphins’ All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He played for Morris when the Rams won a Super Bowl two seasons ago, and Ramsey called Morris “the best I’ve ever been around & should already be a HC tbh.”
Another member of that Rams Super Bowl team, left tackle Andrew Whitworth, wanted to be added to the list of people touting Morris for a promotion.
Morris has the backing of some big names, but does his track record merit the praise? He went 17-31 during three seasons in charge of the Bucs, before posting a 4-7 record as an interim HC for the Falcons, per Pro Football Reference.
Sometimes a coach just needs the right fit at the right time to finally make the grade. Perhaps the Commanders offer Morris the right fit, based on how much they need a coach with defensive expertise.
Raheem Morris Could Develop Commanders Defense
The rankings for the Rams’ defense are hardly awe-inspiring. Morris’ unit finished 19th in points allowed and 20th in yards given up this season.
Those numbers preceded the group being shredded by Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in the Wild-Card playoffs. Goff missed on just five passes and posted a 121.8 rating during a 24-23 win, per Pro Football Network.
While Morris and his defense were on the losing end, the coordinator deserves credit for developing young talent this season. He’s helped third-round draft picks defensive tackle Kobie Turner and edge-rusher Byron Young into dominant pass-rushers.
They “combined for 110 pressures this season, the most by any rookie duo since 2018,” per Next Gen Stats. The same source also detailed how “Rookies accounted for a league-high 37.6% of the Rams’ snaps on their defensive front this season (only team over 25%).”
Getting first-year players to perform above expectations is something Rivera failed to do in 2023. First-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was benched, while second-rounder Quan Martin made only five starts.
Forbes, Martin and safety Percy Butler are among a clutch of young players the Commanders need to develop on defense. Morris has a history of developing youth, but his overall coaching record and statistics might give the Commanders cause for concern.
Even so, Morris’ case looks stronger than another prime candidate, Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. His stock surely crashed after the Green Bay Packers scorched his defense during a 48-32 upset playoff win at AT&T Stadium.
Quinn appeared too rigidly tied to his core system and failed to adapt to the Packers’ running game. As NBC Sports’ Chris Simms put it, the Cowboys were one of the defenses “exposed” during the wild-card round.
The Commanders may still talk with Quinn, but Morris will get the first chance to make a stronger argument to replace Rivera.