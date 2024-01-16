Commanders to Interview Super Bowl Winner to Replace Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders still don’t have a replacement for Ron Rivera, but that could change after an interview with Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Both sides will discuss the possibility after Morris first interviews with the Carolina Panthers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Rams DC Raheem Morris, who has requests for four interviews, begins his interview schedule with the #Panthers tomorrow, source said. He also has slips from the #Commanders, #Chargers, and #Seahawks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

Morris is a strong candidate based on helping the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2021. He also has experience as a head coach from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

Raheem Morris Has Endorsements from Former Rams

There’s no shortage of endorsements for Morris. Particularly among those who worked alongside him for the Rams.

The franchise’s CEO Kevin Demoff told Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager Morris is “one of the best leaders and culture builders I’ve ever been around.”

Make the case for Raheem Morris as an NFL HC. “He’s one of the best leaders and culture builders I’ve ever been around.”@RamsNFL President @kdemoff on the man who Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay both say would be their choices if they had to hire an NFL HC. @nflnetwork @gmfb pic.twitter.com/hQ6hHci2WV — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 13, 2024

Demoff also posted a list of prominent head coaches who believe in Morris’ credentials. Those coaches include Rams’ boss Sean McVay and Pittsburgh Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin.

The post prompted praise from Miami Dolphins’ All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He played for Morris when the Rams won a Super Bowl two seasons ago, and Ramsey called Morris “the best I’ve ever been around & should already be a HC tbh.”

He would be a top HC right now! He’s the best I’ve ever been around & should already be a HC tbh. Ask anybody who’s been around that man how great he is! I still talk to him every week too. He’s a great person outside of being a great coach! 💯🤟🏾 https://t.co/k3XQftc2mZ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 14, 2024

Another member of that Rams Super Bowl team, left tackle Andrew Whitworth, wanted to be added to the list of people touting Morris for a promotion.

How can we request to be added to the list of people who say this ? I’m in!!! https://t.co/c14RzxbtXG — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) January 13, 2024

Morris has the backing of some big names, but does his track record merit the praise? He went 17-31 during three seasons in charge of the Bucs, before posting a 4-7 record as an interim HC for the Falcons, per Pro Football Reference.

Sometimes a coach just needs the right fit at the right time to finally make the grade. Perhaps the Commanders offer Morris the right fit, based on how much they need a coach with defensive expertise.

Raheem Morris Could Develop Commanders Defense

The rankings for the Rams’ defense are hardly awe-inspiring. Morris’ unit finished 19th in points allowed and 20th in yards given up this season.

Those numbers preceded the group being shredded by Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in the Wild-Card playoffs. Goff missed on just five passes and posted a 121.8 rating during a 24-23 win, per Pro Football Network.

Matthew Stafford vs. his former team, the Lions. Jared Goff vs. his former team, the Rams. Here's how both quarterbacks performed in their Wild Card matchup ⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/tsnQ3U0yMZ — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 15, 2024

While Morris and his defense were on the losing end, the coordinator deserves credit for developing young talent this season. He’s helped third-round draft picks defensive tackle Kobie Turner and edge-rusher Byron Young into dominant pass-rushers.

They “combined for 110 pressures this season, the most by any rookie duo since 2018,” per Next Gen Stats. The same source also detailed how “Rookies accounted for a league-high 37.6% of the Rams’ snaps on their defensive front this season (only team over 25%).”

Rams rookies Byron Young (63) and Kobie Turner (47) combined for 110 pressures this season, the most by any rookie duo since 2018. Rookies accounted for a league-high 37.6% of the Rams' snaps on their defensive front this season (only team over 25%).@RamsNFL | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/22zRa3PhAl — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 11, 2024

Getting first-year players to perform above expectations is something Rivera failed to do in 2023. First-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was benched, while second-rounder Quan Martin made only five starts.

Forbes, Martin and safety Percy Butler are among a clutch of young players the Commanders need to develop on defense. Morris has a history of developing youth, but his overall coaching record and statistics might give the Commanders cause for concern.

Even so, Morris’ case looks stronger than another prime candidate, Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. His stock surely crashed after the Green Bay Packers scorched his defense during a 48-32 upset playoff win at AT&T Stadium.

Quinn appeared too rigidly tied to his core system and failed to adapt to the Packers’ running game. As NBC Sports’ Chris Simms put it, the Cowboys were one of the defenses “exposed” during the wild-card round.

Bad weekend for the “This Is What We Do!” defenses. Great weekend for Matt LaFleur and Bobby Slowik. Tons of game-plan specific plays that shredded the Cowboys and Browns Ds and exposed their overaggressiveness. And those defenses never adjusted — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) January 15, 2024

The Commanders may still talk with Quinn, but Morris will get the first chance to make a stronger argument to replace Rivera.