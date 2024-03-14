Former Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Johnson has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and others. Johnson was with the Ravens in the 2023 season, but didn’t see any action.

The veteran quarterback started his career in the league in 2008. He’s been in and out of the league, but the 37-year-old gets another opportunity with the Ravens.

Johnson spent four games with the Commandeers in 2018, completing 52 of 91 pass attempts for 590 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He hasn’t played in more than four games in a season since 2011. His most recent time on the field was with the 49ers, throwing for 10 yards on two attempts. He played one game with the Browns but didn’t attempt a pass.

The career backup quarterback knows his role and has embraced it, looking to play until he’s 40 years old. In 2022, Johnson had the following to say about playing until he’s at least 40, according to Kyle Newman of the Denver Post.

“I want to play at least until I’m 40,” Johnson said. “I’m going a year at a time, then I’ll re-evaluate again after 40. But until then, I’m trying to keep it going as long as I can.”

Johnson Understands His Role

While Johnson has historically been a backup, the former fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft understands his role. It’s why the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and the eight other NFL teams he’s been on have given him an opportunity to be on the team.

Practice squad or an official roster spot, Johnson has been a professional. There’s a reason why 10-plus teams have given him a chance to be in their locker room.

Johnson understood that during his time with the Denver Broncos, having the following to say about playing his role.

“It’s all about understanding that we all follow in Russ’ lead, and my job is to be a sounding board for him and to make sure I’m reiterating the same things in the offense, going out there and executing the offense as similarly as possible while also playing my own game,” Johnson said. “I’m locked into the moment right now.”

Commanders Could use Someone Like Johnson