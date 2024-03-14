As the Washington Commanders get ready to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, they could use a veteran who’s been around the league like Johnson. The team did sign Marcus Mariota to be their backup, so someone similar to Johnson would likely be on the practice squad.

However, bringing in a quarterback who knows the highs and lows of the NFL can help guide a rookie quarterback. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t keeping him around for his play, but rather for his ability to be a good teammate.

Sometimes in professional sports, players who can bring a good vibe to the locker room are more important than ones who bring some production to the field.

As evident by Johnson, there are careers for these types of players.

The former Commanders quarterback gets another chance and will look to complete his goal of playing until he’s 40 years old.