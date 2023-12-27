Commanders’ Pro Bowler Gives Verdict on Jacoby Brissett After Sam Howell Benching

Ron Rivera’s decision to make Jacoby Brissett starting quarterback has found favor with one Pro Bowler for the Washington Commanders. Head coach Rivera made Brissett’s ascension and Sam Howell’s benching official on Wednesday, December 27, prompting interesting comments from wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The wideout who made the Pro Bowl in 2022 praised veteran Brissett. McLaurin told reporters the 31-year-old is “really good pre-snap of determining, having a good idea or feel of where he’s gonna go with the football.”

McLaurin also praised Brissett for “picking up matchups based off where the safety’s leverage is, so just little intricate details that he’s done for a very long time.”

This thoughtful response to Brissett replacing Howell is telling. McLaurin pinpointed veteran qualities evident in Brissett’s game the Commanders have missed while trying to develop Howell, who’s essentially a rookie.

The Howell gamble backfired for Rivera, who’s left it too late to turn to Brissett.

Jaocby Brissett Brings Veteran Leadership

Playing almost eight seasons in the pros qualifies Brissett’s vital experience at football’s most important position. Rivera appeared to acknowledge the value of veteran savvy when he praised Brissett for “being as professional as he is and really playing with what he has,” per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports.

Brissett’s talent for getting the ball to the Commanders’ best skill players was obvious when he replaced a benched Howell against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15. McLaurin tallied six catches from 12 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown in L.A.

The prolific connection between McLaurin and Brissett continued when the latter replaced Howell again, this time against the New York Jets in Week 16. Three grabs for 50 yards, including a 29-yarder, helped the Commanders take a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter, before a last-gasp, 54-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein lifted New York to a win.

It’s fair to think the Commanders would have beaten both the Jets and Rams had Brissett started. Instead, Rivera kept faith in Howell, a decision that’s done more harm than good this season.

Sam Howell Gamble Has Backfired

Howell was philosophical about being benched, telling NBC4 Sports he’s committed to “try to learn as much as I can.”

That sentiment echoes Rivera’s line about the decision to elevate Brissett being “about Sam’s continued development.”

It’s a strange stance since Rivera’s unlikely to still be head coach after this season. There are no guarantees Howell will even be in the mix for the starting job without him.

The Commanders are already tipped to select a marquee quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. Ownership is more likely to hit the reset button at QB with a new coaching staff in place.

Rivera will be left to rue poor timing and costly decisions at the position. He often made sensible moves in the wrong moments. Like when Taylor Heinicke showed out against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 playoffs, but soon found himself returned to the bench in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 2021 Commanders were better suited than this year’s group to support an inexperienced signal-caller. Similarly, signing Carson Wentz in 2022 was the wrong moment to go for veteran savvy. That would have made sense last offseason, when the Commanders had talent on both sides of the ball and big-name offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy joining the staff.

Bieniemy’s system, McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, needed an established quarterback. Not Howell, coming off a solitary start and win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 last season.

Consistently being on the wrong side of the quarterback conundrum has ultimately doomed Rivera’s tenure. Not even unlikely Brissett-led wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Cowboys will change that.