Proposed Commanders Trade Could Land Vikings Kirk Cousins Replacement

The Washington Commanders are expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, the Commanders will have a chance to select between at least two of them at No. 2. Other teams need quarterbacks, too, and after the season Sam Howell had, could be interested in adding the Commanders quarterback. Of the potential landing spots, the Minnesota Vikings make plenty of sense.

With Kirk Cousins hitting free agency and coming off an Achilles injury, the Vikings find themselves in a tough position this offseason. They could go multiple ways, including possibly moving Justin Jefferson if they can’t find a quarterback. Howell, however, can bring them a chance next season and he’d be a much cheaper option than re-signing Cousins. According to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, Howell has value around the league.

“What about Howell? Multiple NFL sources believe several teams would be interested in trading for the 23-year-old who threw for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in 17 starts last season (albeit with an NFL-worst 21 interceptions). They could potentially get a third-round pick for him — maybe more — if they decide they’re willing to deal him sometime around the draft.”

A third-round pick for a 23-year-old Howell is fair value given his production last season. If he can limit his turnovers (21), he should start to find more success.

A proposed trade could look something similar to this:

Commanders receive: 2024 third-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick

Vikings receive: Sam Howell

Vikings Try to Go Cheap for a Season

According to Spotrac, the Minnesota Vikings free agent in Cousins has a market value of $118.1 million. Cousins is predicted to land a three-year deal that will pay him an average salary of $39.3 million contract.

That’s a major difference between Howell, who has a base salary of $985,000 next season. Howell also has a cap hit of just $1.075 million. That could be another factor in the Washington Commanders keeping him around as there aren’t many quarterbacks at that price that can produce the way he has.

As for the Vikings, Cousins has been predicted to leave in free agency by multiple insiders. According to Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network, he believes Cousins will sign with the Atlanta Falcons

“The Falcons have $25 million in cap space, can rework existing contracts to create more room, and could structure Cousins’ deal to ensure his 2024 cap figure is limited.

“With RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts, an underrated offensive line, and a talented defense already in place, Atlanta is a quarterback away from contending next season — and Cousins is their best choice.”

If that does happen, a move for Howell or someone else would be a necessity.

Howell Can Be Insurance for the Commanders

Drafting a quarterback is the Washington Commanders’ biggest need this offseason. Howell has played well enough to get a chance somewhere else, but he hasn’t shown the ability to be a franchise quarterback.

Instead, he could be a great backup for the Commanders next season in case something happens to their No. 2 pick. However, a third-round pick can be of better use for a Commanders team looking to add talent in the draft.

The Minnesota Vikings are just one team that could have an interest in Howell as the offseason gets moving.