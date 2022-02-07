WATCH: Zhu Yi ‘Falls Again’ Video at Beijing Olympics

Zhu Yi is the Chinese-American figure skater whose multiple falls at the Beijing Winter Olympics, while skating for China, have caused major controversy in that country. She fell in competition two days in a row.

The first fall came when Zhu, 19, a defector to China from the U.S., was skating Sunday, February 6, 2022, in the second day of the team event in figure skating during the Beijing Olympics, CNN reported. She “fell flat on the ice after a failed jump in the opening combination,” CNN reported, and later “missed another jump.” She scored last.

China ended up in fifth place as a result. Withering social media criticism erupted of Zhu among Chinese audiences who believe she did not deserve a place on the team in the first place and don’t like the fact she doesn’t speak fluent Chinese.

She fell again on Monday, February 7, 2022, twice, in the free skate competition, according to Yahoo Sports.

Criticism Erupted of Zhu on Weibo, Which Is Chinese Social Media

Second skate & poor performance on both – US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi falls AGAIN – breaks down in tears… day after being branded a 'disgrace' by her countrymen for finishing last after giving up American citizenship to compete for Beijing – pic.twitter.com/c83nWiTcqP — Blanche Victoria (@tammytabby) February 7, 2022

According to CNN, The hashtag “Zhu Yi has fallen” took off on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, with 200 million views in several hours.

According to AFP, the hashtags #ZhuYiFellOver and #ZhuYiMessedUp were also trending.

Criticism of Zhu Yi focused around whether she unfairly took the spot of a Chinese-born athlete. She was born in California, CNN reported. “Anyone would question how she was chosen to the team. Is it because she has a scientist father?” a comment on Weibo asked, according to Reuters.

“This is such a disgrace,” a comment with 11,000 “likes” said, according to CNN.

Watch the Chinese censored fail & fall of their American Born Chinese Figure Skater Zhu Yi ! 🧐 🤣😜#zhuyifellover #zhuyi pic.twitter.com/bqYy81yFkP — Dan Friendly (@Christian_DFW) February 7, 2022

Zhu told Reuters about how upset she was after the first fall.

“I’m upset and a little embarrassed,” she said, according to Reuters. “I guess I felt a lot of pressure because I know everybody in China was pretty surprised with the selection for ladies’ singles and I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do but unfortunately I didn’t.”

Her Instagram page is filled with pictures of her skating and with friends.

Zhu Was Raised in the United States by a Chinese Immigrant Family #ZhuYi Women’s Free- Team Event. Censor this 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/8KPHPcWAEK — DONNA AL JUNDI (@donna_jundi) February 7, 2022

According to Olympics.com, Zhu was “born and raised in the United States of America in a Chinese immigrant family, she decided to represent China in 2018. She won the novice title in the USA in 2018.”

According to AFP, her father is Zhu Songchun, “a leading artificial intelligence expert who returned to China to head a key research institute in 2020.”

Her English name is Beverly, according to Olympics.com. “Was previously coached by 1984 and 1988 Olympic silver medalist Brian Orser (CAN) and trained in Toronto, ON.”





Under milestones, the site lists, “Competed at the 2020 World Junior Championships, finishing 22nd. Ranked 13th in her debut at the 2020 Four Continents Championships. 2019 Sofia Trophy (International junior debut – Single skating – 3rd).” The site reports that Zhu “started skating because the daughter of her mother’s friend was skating.”

The site lists her ambition as “to represent China well in international competition. To make herself and the audience happy.” She lives in China.

