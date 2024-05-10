Angel Reese Posts Strong Reaction to New WNBA Expansion Team

The WNBA has awarded Toronto an expansion franchise that will begin play in 2026, according to CBC Sports’ Shireen Ahmed.

Angel Reese reacted to this historic news with an X post that wrote, “CHANGE IS HAPPENING!!! 🔥” on the morning of May 10.

Toronto receiving an expansion franchise is historic because it marks the first time that a WNBA team will be based outside of the United States.

Per CBC Sports, “An announcement [about the expansion] is expected May 23 in Toronto, with the team to begin play in May 2026, according to four people with knowledge of the deal but who are not authorized to speak about it.”

The outlet also notes that the franchise will be headed by Toronto billionaire Larry Tanenbaum. Tanenbaum is a minority owner and chairman of sporting giant Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

Toronto’s franchise is expected to play at Coca-Cola Coliseum, an 8,000-seat arena at Toronto’s Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) grounds.

Toronto Was An Underdog To Receive A WNBA Expansion Team

On October 8, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert revealed that the league would be adding a 14th franchise within the next two seasons.

“The goal is to add a second one, or 14th team, by 2025,” Engelbert told the Associated Press. “Not more for before ’25 but obviously longer term.

“I’ve said my goal is to get this league you know additional teams and additional cities that we think would be great,” Engelbert continued. “We have a lot of cities interested, which is why we didn’t announce the 14th team yet.”

This comment came three days after the WNBA announced its first expansion team since 2008. This was when the Golden State Warriors were awarded a franchise that will begin play in the 2025 WNBA season.

Engelbert also listed a number of potential cities that could receive the league’s next expansion team. “Engelbert mentioned a few cities including Denver; Philadelphia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Portland, Oregon, which is considered a front-runner,” Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press wrote.

Conspicuous by its absence is Toronto.

Toronto wasn’t listed because it was reported on October 6 that Tanenbaum’s MLSE group had pulled back from bidding on an expansion franchise.

“It’s unfortunate that the bid has been pulled for Toronto, but my hope is that doesn’t close the door forever,” said Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse to the Toronto Star.

It isn’t currently clear what got the MLSE group back into bidding.

Canadians Playing in the WNBA

There are a few notable Canadians currently playing in the WNBA.

The aforementioned Kia Nurse was born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario. She played college ball at UConn and started her WNBA career with the Seattle Storm before joining the Sparks.

Bridget Carleton currently plays for the Minnesota Lynx, and was born in Chatham, Ontario.

Laeticia Amihere is a forward for the Atlanta Dream who is in her second WNBA season. She was born in Mississauga, Ontario.

And the newest Canadian WNBA player is Aaliyah Edwards. Edwards was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics.

Edwards is also from Ontario, and will be receiving an ‘Aaliyah Edwards Day’ in her hometown of Kingston.