Angel Reese Makes a Demand of Michael Jordan

Angel Reese spoke with WGN-TV’s Kaitlin Sharkey a few days after her May 3 WNBA debut. During their discussion, which was published on May 6, Reese make it known that she wants to see an NBA legend attending one of her future home games.

“I want Michael Jordan to come to a game,” Reese said to Sharkey. “I’m telling you right now, I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’ve never met him. That’s the only person I really want to come to a game.”

Jordan is a Chicago icon, Hall of Famer, and six-time NBA Champion. He was also a majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets for 13 seasons, before selling the team in July 2023.

In addition to owning real estate in Utah, North Carolina, and Florida, Jordan once owned a penthouse in North Side, Chicago. But his ex-wife sold the property in 2014, for $3.2 million.

Although Jordan still has a mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, which is only about a 30-minute drive from Chicago.

Therefore, Jordan wouldn’t need to travel very far if he elects to accept Reese’s request to attend a Chicago Sky game.

Reese’s WNBA Debut Was Impressive

Reese’s May 3 WNBA debut proved that she’d give Jordan something to cheer for in Chicago.

The “Chi Barbie” scored 13 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and added 2 steals and 1 block in the 92-81 loss. She also started for the Sky, played 24 minutes, and made 9 of 10 free throw attempts.

A pass that she made to teammate Kamilla Cardoso, who Reese was once rivals with in college, has received over 1 million views on the Sky’s X account.

The Sky’s next home game takes place on May 7, against the New York Liberty. Although Chicago’s first regular season home game won’t be until May 25, when they play the Connecticut Sun.

Reese Didn’t Want To Sign With Jordan

While Reese might want Michael Jordan attending her games, she didn’t want to sign with his apparel brand.

In an X video that surfaced on May 3, Reese explained the three reasons why she chose to sign a multi-year endorsement NIL deal with Reebok instead of Nike, Jordan, or any other company.

“So many different shoe companies wanted to work with me,” Reese said in the video, per X user @dadeasskickz. “But I chose Reebok. What was it about Reebok? One, they didn’t have a women’s basketball player [as] a face. So I wanted to be that.

“Two, Shaq. You know my relationship with Shaq,” Reese added.

“And three, I like how they’re rebranding everything and they’re letting me be the creator behind everything I want to do. So I’m having my own shoe line coming out, merch with my name on it. … Y’all like what I wear, y’all like how I dress, y’all like my style. So I wanted to incorporate that into Reebok.”

Reese then said, “I wanted to be a priority. I could have signed with Nike. I could have signed with Jordan. But like, everybody is doing that. Y’all know I don’t like doing what everybody do. I like to do the complete opposite.”

Here’s to hoping that Jordan didn’t take her decision to heart.