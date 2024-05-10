Angel Reese Issues 3-Word Statement on the WNBA’s Future

The WNBA has awarded Toronto an expansion franchise that will begin play in 2026, according to CBC Sports’ Shireen Ahmed.

Angel Reese reacted to this historic news with an X post that wrote, “CHANGE IS HAPPENING!!! 🔥” on the morning of May 10.

Toronto receiving an expansion franchise is historic because it marks the first time that a WNBA team will be based outside of the United States.

Per CBC Sports, “An announcement is expected May 23 in Toronto, with the team to begin play in May 2026, according to four people with knowledge of the deal but who are not authorized to speak about it.”

The outlet also notes that the franchise will be headed by by Toronto billionaire Larry Tanenbaum. Tanenbaum is a minority owner and chairman of sporting giant Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment which owns the Maple Leafs, Raptors, TFC, Argos and Marlies.

*This post is being updated as more news about the Toronto WNBA Expansion team is provided.*