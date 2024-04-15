Angel Reese Worked in Fast Food Before the WNBA Draft

Angel Reese spent time prior to the WNBA Draft serving fast food in New York City.

The LSU superstar teamed up with Raising Cane’s (who she has had an NIL deal with since April 2023) to work a shift at the franchise’s Astor Place location in Manhattan on April 12.

Had the best time serving up Box Combeauxs with @raisingcanes 🏀

Thank you for cheering me on before the Draft! #CaniacAmbassador pic.twitter.com/5245cCjoqX — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 14, 2024

The Cane’s advertisement included clips of Reese taking orders, daydreaming about the April 15 draft, pumping out Cane’s iconic sauce, frying chicken fingers, and toasting bread.

She also discussed the larger impact behind her Raising Cane’s appearance.

“Being able to come to places like this, Cane’s, and giving little girls the look that they can do these things.” Reese said of her partnership. “So I want them to have a face and understand they can have these same opportunities that I have.”

Reese has been inspiring little girls for years now — and is still just getting started.

Reese is Ready to Go Pro

During a break in her Raising Cane’s shift, Reese spoke with the New York Post’s Bridget Reilly on her transition from LSU to the WNBA.

“I think I’ve done a lot in college and so many different players have done the same thing.” Reese said. “Being able to take this to the W is where you want to do it at. And I think they deserve it, especially the vets. I mean they’ve done a great job, laying the groundwork for us.”

Among Reese’s college accomplishments include winning the 2023 NCAA Championship and being deemed the 2024 SEC Player of the Year.

Her knack for rebounding, ability to score in the paint, and high motor made Reese a dominant college player. But she’s eager to prove that her success will translate into the WNBA.

“I want to be a great player and I want to leave my legacy within the league,” Reese said. And also just have that impact that I do have. I think so many different things are going to change within the league and it’s going to be able to go up more and more. … Women are leading the way right now.”

On April 15, we’ll find out where Reese’s impact will be made.

Who Will Draft Angel Reese?

Both ESPN’s and CBS Sports’ most recent mock drafts currently have Reese getting drafted by the Chicago Sky with the WNBA Draft’s No. 7 overall pick.

On April 14, the Sky traded center Sika Kone plus a first-round pick swap in 2026 to the Minnesota Lynx, in order to move up one spot in the draft. This is a clear indication that Chicago really wants to get one specific player at No. 7.

“Her offensive deficiencies are well documented but you can develop skills on that side of the ball,” CBS Sports’ Jack Maloney wrote, “and the Sky’s new general manager Jeff Pagliocca comes from a player development background.

“What you cannot teach is Reese’s athleticism, motor and instincts as a rebounder and defender. She would also give a direction-less franchise some much-needed star power.”

The Sky also have the No. 3 overall pick. So who they select in that slot will say a lot about who they want at No. 7.

All questions will be answered on the night of April 15.