Kim Mulkey Responds to Angel Reese’s WNBA Draft Decision

LSU Tigers superstar forward Angel Reese announced on April 3 through an interview with Vogue that she’s declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft.

The 2024 SEC Player of the Year‘s announcement came two days after the Tigers’ 94-87 Elite Eight loss to Caitlin Clark‘s Iowa Hawkeyes.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey clearly supports Reese’s decision, which was proven through an emotional Instagram post she made on April 3.

Mulkey noted in the post how Reese was a National Champion, a Soon-to-be LSU graduate, and how Reese inspired countless individuals of all ages.

Although the 2024 season didn’t end in the way Mulkey and Reese wanted, their 2023 National Championship can never be taken away from them.

Angel Reese Went Vogue For Her WNBA Decision

While many believed Angel Reese would go pro after this season, nobody could have predicted she’d announce her decision through a Vogue interview.

In the interview, Reese explained why she’s opting for the WNBA.

“I want to start at the bottom again,” she said. “I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level.”

Reese also said that she understands how difficult the WNBA will be.

“I’ll be working with grown women,” Reese told Vogue. “I’ll be working with women that have kids, women that have a family to feed. I’m going to have to work my butt off every single day and grind. And who wouldn’t want that? I don’t want anything in my life to be easy.”

Reese posted on X after the interview to thank her supporters.

“Whew i wasn’t able to even digest everything yesterday but i want to say thank EVERYONE for showing me sooooo much love! Making my announcement with VOGUE was ICONIC. In this new world that i’m stepping into, just believe in me, trust in me & give me time to learn and grow!” Reese wrote, along with a sparkling heart emoji.

Where Will Angel Reese Play Next?

Angel Reese is joining what might be the best WNBA draft class we’ve ever seen.

ESPN’s Michael Voepel updated his most recent WNBA mock draft after Reese’s Vogue interview, and had the LSU superstar slotted as the No. 7 overall pick. This would place her on the Minnesota Lynx.

“If the Lynx believe they can help her expand her game with the talent she has,” Voepel writes, “they might go with Reese.”

Although it’s worth noting that the No. 6 overall pick belongs to the Washington Mystics. Given that Reese is a Maryland native, her hometown team would make major waves if they were to draft her.

The Mystics were also the WNBA’s third-worst rebounding team in 2023. In addition, Washington’s offensive rebounding stats were tied for second-worst in the WNBA.

Considering that rebounding is Reese’s expertise — which is proven by her 13.4 rebounds per game being 2nd best in the NCAA this season, and her 5.5 offensive rebounds per game leading the NCAA — the Mystics could clearly use her skillset.

With the 2024 WNBA draft taking place on April 15, we won’t have to wait long before learning where Reese’s pro career will commence.