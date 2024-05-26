Aces’ Becky Hammon Sums Up What She Loves About Kate Martin in 2 Words

Former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates and WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin were wearing different jerseys for the first time in four years when Martin and the Las Vegas Aces hosted Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The defending champion Aces came out on top, winning 99-80, with Martin finishing with career highs in points (12) and rebounds (7) in 22 minutes off the bench. The Aces rookie went 2-for-4 from 3-point range, continuing her hot start in the league. Clark finished with eight points, seven assists and five boards.

After the game, Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon was asked what has impressed her the most about Martin through three games so far. Hammon’s response was succinct and very telling. “Her mind,” Hammond said, before elaborating further.

“Her mind jumps off the pages … I said this early on — she’s a basketball player. If you don’t know what that means, then you should watch her. She is somebody who understands angles. Being in the right place at the right time and making the right read — and she’s just getting her feet wet.”

Kate Martin Shined in 1st WNBA Matchup Against BFF Caitlin Clark

In addition to Martin and Clark, Aces reserve center Megan Gustafson was the third former Iowa Hawkeye to hit the court in the game, which was attended by the trio’s former college coach Lisa Bluder. Martin outscored them all. A long shot to make the roster after she was drafted in the second round by the Aces this year, she clearly made her former coach proud:

Kate Martin hugs Iowa women’s basketball head coach Jan Jensen after the Aces win over the Fever. Martin receives a standing ovation from Aces & Hawkeyes fans. 🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #ALLInLV | #WNBA pic.twitter.com/n3hWMxk3Jc — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) May 26, 2024

“Kate Martin has been doing Kate Martin things all night,” Jemele Hill of The Atlantic wrote on X during the game. “She does it all. As I said when the Aces drafted her, a perfect piece for a championship caliber team.”

“It’s pretty cool when your college coaches are sitting courtside right next to the bench,” Martin said on the postgame show, via Dargan Southard of Hawk Central, also describing the feelings she had going up against her close friend Clark.

“It was weird, I’m not going to lie,” Martin admitted. “Just looking out on the court and seeing her in a different jersey than me, it was obviously different. But it’s really fun. We’re both living out our dreams right now, and we both get to compete at the highest level. So we’re both really grateful for that opportunity.”

Becky Hammon Is Trusting Kate Martin More & More

Martin didn’t play in Las Vegas’s first game of the season, but her playing time has increased ever since. She was sixth on the team in minutes heading into the Aces’ game against the Fever, and she was the top reserve in that win, as well.

“It’s a really fun team to be a part of,” Martin said. “I’m grateful to be a part of this organization and have the fan support that we do here.”

It’s rare for a second-round rookie to make such an immediate impact on a championship roster, but Martin is off to a great start. The Aces are looking to win their third consecutive WNBA title. If they succeed, Martin will have a ring before Clark does, and she’ll have played quite a significant role.