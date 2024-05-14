Caitlin Clark Has 6-Word Response to Iowa Naming Lisa Bluder’s Replacement

Former Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement on May 13.

Shortly after news of Bluder’s retirement broke, the Hawkeyes announced longtime assistant coach Jan Jensen would replace her.

It’s fair to say current Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who played under both Bluder and Jensen for four years, is happy about the decision.

“The only option there ever was!!!” Clark wrote on X on May 13, in reference to Jensen. “You deserve this more than anyone,” the WNBA’s new star added. “Can’t wait to watch you lead this program!!!”

Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin Weigh in on Lisa Bluder, New Iowa BB Coach Jan Jensen

The only option there ever was!!!😁 You deserve this more than anyone💛 Can’t wait to watch you lead this program!!! https://t.co/Q94oSF1rKv — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) May 13, 2024

Both Clark and her former teammate at the University of Iowa, Kate Martin, were selected in the WNBA draft this year. Clark went No. 1 overall to the Fever, while the Las Vegas Aces selected Martin in Round 2 with the 18th overall pick.

Clark and Martin were teammates for four years under Bluder and Jensen, and both former Hawkeyes are stoked to see the latter named Bluder’s successor.

“Extremely grateful to have been coached by Bluder & I’m so happy for her. If you know Bluder, you know that wasn’t an easy decision for her,” Martin wrote on X shorty after the announcement was made, adding:

“I am even more excited about (Jensen) to take over this amazing program. Iowa women’s basketball is in great hands.”

Martin also has a familial connection to Iowa’s newest women’s basketball coach. Jensen is married to Martin’s aunt, Julie Fitzpatrick.

What’s Next for Jan Jensen, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Bluder served as head coach at the women’s program in Iowa for the past 24 years. She took the team to its first-ever Final Four in 2023, making it all the way to the NCAA championship that year. She and the Hawkeyes made it back to the championship again in 2024, falling to an undefeated South Carolina team in the finals, 87-75.

“Simply no one better at building a team… Thank you for believing in me more than anyone,” Clark wrote about Bluder on social media. “Enjoy retirement, coach. Very much deserved.”

It won’t be easy attempting to fill Bluder’s shoes, but Jensen is arguably the best candidate for the job.

Jensen was named the women’s college basketball Division I Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023. She and Bluder have known each other since Jensen was a senior at Drake University, when Bluder served as her head coach.

The duo went on to work together at Drake after Jensen graduated in 1991. After seven years as an assistant at Drake (1993-2000), Jensen followed Bluder to Iowa in 2000, and has remained with the Hawkeyes ever since.

Jensen was one of the biggest recruiters of Clark, and has had a major hand in bringing in and developing a ton of the top talent for the Hawkeyes over the years.

It’s clear Bluder made her mark on the university and on women’s sports as a whole, and now, it’s Jensen’s turn to take the reins and leaver her handprint at Iowa.