Caitlin Clark Is Already Cooking in Her WNBA Debut

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever is underway.

It didn’t take Clark long to score her first WNBA basket. And just as fans saw the Iowa icon do 548 times in college, Clark’s first points came with her draining a three-pointer.

Clark finished the first quarter with 11 points on 3 of 4 from three point range.

Here’s a look at some more of the baskets that Clark drained during the first half, per X user David Astramskas.

At the end of the first half, Clark led all scorers with 16 points on 5 of 9 shooting, including 4 of 8 from three point range.

At one point in the second quarter, Clark made a hesitation to step back three-pointer that had onlookers stunned.

Lindsay Schnell of CBS Sports wrote in a May 3 article, “Defenders are going to be aggressive and physical with Clark, so it’s likely she’ll struggle to score at the clip she did in college.”

Well, the Iowa legend’s college scoring has translated into the professional game so far. Through the first half, she is on pace to surpass her 31.6 points per game clip in college last season.

Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho reposted a video of the 2024 WNBA Draft‘s No. 1 overall pick draining a three on X, and wrote, “Them: “Caitlin Clark isn’t gonna be able to do that in the WNBA Caitlin Clark:”

The Fever are leading the Wings 48-40 at halftime.

Foul Trouble Keeps Clark Benched In Third Quarter

Soon after the second half started, Clark picked up two fouls, and only played 5 minutes in the third quarter as a result.

She still has 16 points scored in the game. The Fever are beating the Wings 62-60, headed into the fourth quarter.

*This post will be updated as the Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings May 3 game progresses.*