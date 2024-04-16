Steph Curry Reacts to the 2024 WNBA Draft Results

The 2024 WNBA Draft is underway. And, as expected, the festivities started with Caitlin Clark being selected with the No. 1 overall pick, by the Indiana Fever.

But because everybody knew Clark would be the first pick, the 2024 WNBA Draft’s real excitement began with pick No. 2.

The Los Angeles Sparks held this pick, and used it to select Stanford standout Cameron Brink — who is Steph Curry’s god sister.

Curry took to Instagram stories to share his reaction to Brink’s selection, which was reposted on X by NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Kylen Mills.

“LET’S GO CAM BRINK!” Curry said. “Talk to ’em.” Then Curry reacted in real time to the ESPN broadcast shouting him out.

While it was no secret that Indiana would be picking Clark, celebrities still flocked to social media to show their love for the Iowa icon.

Country music legend Tim McGraw posted a video of him wearing a Clark jersey at a concert, with the caption, ‘From the NCAA to the WNBA… with a pit stop on SNL in between!! Couldn’t be a bigger fan. Congrats @CaitlinClark22! The @IndianaFever are lucky to have you on the team. #girlpower #WNBADraft’

Sports journalist Jemele Hill is already imagining the potent combination of Clark and the 2023 WNBA Draft’s No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston playing together.

‘That Caitlin Clark-Aaliyah Boston combo is going to be nasty #WNBADraft’ Hill wrote.

Indiana basketball superstar Tyrese Haliburton is glad to have Clark playing for his city.

‘Glad we’re finally on the same side!🤣 Congrats and welcome to the city!! @CaitlinClark22′ the 2024 NBA All-Star wrote.

Haliburton is referring to the fact that he played college basketball at Iowa State, which is a cross-state rival of Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes.

Los Angeles Sparks Make a Splash

Curry wasn’t the only person excited to see Brink join the Sparks.

Women’s Hoops Network posted a video on X of Sparks players reacting to Brink becoming their newest teammate.

The No. 3 overall pick was held by the Chicago Sky, who selected South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso.

Then the Sparks were back on the block, with the draft’s No. 4 pick. They went with Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson.

At Jackson’s selection, Women’s Hoops Network posted a video of the Sparks watch party, where NBA legend Magic Johnson made an appearance.

The future looks bright for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Angel Reese is Headed to Chicago

The Chicago Sky made major waves when they selected LSU legend Angel Reese with the No. 7 overall pick.

Social media was quick to note that the Sky both drafted Cardoso and Reese, who were notorious for feuding on the court during their SEC tenures.

Cardoso was doing a post-draft press conference when she was asked what playing alongside Reese would be like.

“I think it’s gonna be great,” Cardoso said, per an X post from For The Win’s Meghan L. Hall. “She’s a great player. I’m a great player. So two great players together. Nobody is gonna get any rebounds on us.”

She isn’t wrong. Reese was second in the NCAA with 13.4 rebounds her game in 2023-24, while Cardoso tallied 9.7 boards per game during her National Championship winning season.

Reese was overcome with emotion after the Sky selected her. She spoke with ESPN’s Holly Rowe in the moments after the selection, and Rowe asked what Reese is proud of, regarding what she has built in basketball.

“Being able to leave my impact.” Reese responded. “So many different people came out today, how they can relate to me. A kid from Baltimore not supposed to be here.”

Reese then thanked her family, who was in attendance with her.

Expect this star-studded group of draftees to set the WNBA ablaze next season.