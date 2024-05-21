Caitlin Clark Suffers Injury in WNBA Rematch With Sun: WATCH

WNBA rookie star Caitlin Clark sustained what appeared to be a relatively serious ankle injury during the fourth game of her professional career on Monday, May 20.

Clark was playing defense for the Indiana Fever (0-3) during the first half of a rematch against the Connecticut Sun — who bested Clark and company by 21 points on opening night — when she rolled her left ankle while attempting to fight through a ball screen.

Scott Agness of FieldHouseFiles shared video of the incident to his X account.

“Caitlin Clark tweaks her left ankle, then smacks a chair on the bench on her way back to the locker room with athletic trainer Todd Champlin,” Agness wrote.

Clark’s visible display of frustration would normally be a disconcerting sign, as such actions typically indicate protracted pain from an injury as well as potential seriousness. However, Clark’s situation appeared to improve significantly just minutes after she left the court.

Agness reported via a follow-up post that Clark returned to the bench and was available to re-enter the game.

“Caitlin Clark is back on the bench and available to return after likely getting her left ankle re-taped,” Agness wrote.

Clark finished the first half with 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block and 2 turnovers. The Fever went into the locker room following the second quarter with a 44-41 lead as the team hunts its first victory of the young season.

Caitlin Clark Has Struggled With Turnovers, Shooting Efficiency Since Joining WNBA

Clark was a mega-star in college, winning the National Player of the Year Award the last two seasons and leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NCAA Championship Game in both years, as well. However, things have been more difficult for Clark as she transitions into her professional career.

Clark entered Monday’s contest against the Sun averaging 17 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 32.3 minutes per game over her first three outings — all respectable/quality statistics, though also ones that don’t collectively tell the whole story.

She has also averaged a whopping 7.0 turnovers per contest, including individual games with 10 and 8 turnovers, while struggling to shoot the ball efficiently. Clark was just 40% from the field and 32.1% from behind the 3-point line through her team’s three opening losses.

None of those games have been close either, with the Fever losing by an average of almost 23 points per night.

Fellow WNBA Stars Respect Caitlin Clark Early in Her Career

Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, the 2023 WNBA MVP, has already handed Clark two losses through the first three games of her career.

Stewart spoke to media members on May 18 following the Liberty’s second matchup against the Fever and offered an assessment of Clark as a pro.

“Obviously, she’s a knockdown shooter. She has that range,” Stewart said. “When you come into this league and you’re a No. 1 pick, everyone’s going to know where you are on the court at all times. She’s looking to make the pocket pass. That’s going to be the growth of [her] team this season — them figuring out what the right spots are, depending on what defenses are going to do. I think us up here, it’s respect. She’s a great player.”