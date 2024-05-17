Why Caitlin Clark Could Sit Out 1 Full WNBA Season

Caitlin Clark‘s moment with teammate Katie Lou Samuelson‘s baby, Aliya, on May 16 could be a sign that the Indiana Fever could lose the No. 1 pick for a season sooner than later.

WNBA franchises know it too well — players have to sit out a year when pregnant as Samuelson did last year. Clark has a boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, and engagement, marriage, and a baby could all happen within the timeframe of Clark’s four-year, $338,056 rookie contract according to the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

Fever fans and beyond saw Clark’s maternal instincts on full display for 30 seconds before the May 16 game against the New York Liberty when she interacted with Aliya in a video shared by Prime on X, formerly Twitter. A few fans had fun in the comments section with it from “I can tell she’s gonna to be a good mama” to poking fun at McCaffery.

“You’re so fun, you’re so fun,” Clark told Aliya. “You’re crazy. You’re crazy.”

If Clark does get married and have a baby before her rookie contract expires, the Fever could be paying her maternity leave. How Clark’s career will develop and how the Fever will progress in that timeframe remain big unknowns as well.

Clark’s second career game after months of hype didn’t deliver amid as she shot 2-8 with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists on May 16. The Fever got blown out 102-66 by the Liberty in the process.

Off the court, Clark and McCaffery have been dating for a year, which they celebrated last month on Instagram. The two met at Iowa in college, and McCaffery coaches on the Indiana Pacers staff.

Katie Samuelson: ‘Becoming a Mom is the Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Samuelson, who sat out the 2023 season during her pregnancy, called her decision to start a family “the best thing” in her life. She and husband, Devin Cannady, who plays in the NBA G-League, have been married since April 2023.

“Becoming a mom is the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Samuelson said via the Indy Star on May12. “Seeing [Aliya] grow, and being responsible for taking care of her every single day, and helping her mold her into the human she’s going to be has been just such a blessing in my life.”

“And it really puts things in perspective — things that might have bothered me before, might have been worried about, seem so small now,” Samuelson added.

Samuelson, 26, played with four different WNBA teams between 2019 and 2023 before she joined the Fever as a free agent. A California native, Samuelson’s career took off in college with UConn before the Chicago Sky selected her with the No. 4 pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Katie Samuelson Adjusting Amid Return to Court With New Routine

Samuelson has been successful amid a career average of 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in four seasons. In her return to the court, Samuelson has averaged 7.5 points, 1.5 assists, and a rebound per contest with the Fever.

“Your body changes,” Samuelson said. “I’ve gotten injured before, and I’ve always been able to train and all that, but coming back from this, I was starting from ground zero, you know, a couple months after having her.”

“It was just really, really a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication to make sure my body felt good,” she added.

Samuelson has also embraced a different routine off the court.

“Before it was like practice, OK, go home, sleep and then get ready again,” Samuelson said. “Now, I’m going home to hang out with my baby girl and like — when we had two-a-days, I’d go home for a couple hours, hang out with her and then get back.”

“My time is very valuable now, so I’ve got to make sure I get everything I need to get done here. I gotta be really professional, really get everything taken care of — my body, my mind, basketball, and then I gotta get home and I gotta be mom,” she added.