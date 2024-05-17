Fever Head Coach on Caitlin Clark After Spoiled Home Debut: ‘It’s a Process’

Following a loss to the New York Liberty, Caitlin Clark is winless in both her season and home debuts to start her WNBA career with the Indiana Fever.

It hasn’t been a hot start for the first overall pick either.

Clark finished the loss to the Liberty with just 9 points on 2-of-8 shooting and 3 turnovers, after scoring 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting and 10 turnovers in her season debut.

Fever head coach Christie Sides, when asked about Clark and the adjustment to WNBA defenses, insisted there’s no concern.

“I mean, it’s a process,” Sides told reporters postgame. “She’s gonna be fine. She’s figuring it out. She just needs to get a little bit of confidence right now. I think she’s taking shots she would normally knock down. But Betnijah Laney is one of the best defenders in the league. They’re making it really hard on her. We’ve got to do a better job of getting her more open looks.”

When asked about the difficulties of integrating a player like Clark, who’s been with the team such a short time, Sides didn’t shy from the nature of the challenge.

“That’s the WNBA,” Sides continued. “That’s what we deal with. She’s a high volume scorer, shooter. She’s our point guard. So now our players who have been here, it takes time to get used to how she plays, it takes time for her to get used to how they play. It’s just a process.”

Clark and the Fever will have an opportunity to reset the scales on May 18, in a rematch with the Liberty.

Until then, Sides will continue integrating her into the Indiana offense and vice versa.

Clark Struggles Against Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

From the jump, New York head coach Sandy Brondello dispatched Betnijah Laney-Hamilton on Clark. The results confirm her decision.

Laney-Hamilton, one of the best defenders in the WNBA, swarmed the rookie with physicality and veteran savvy.

Clark was shell shocked for the entire first half, shooting 0-for-4 and committing all 3 of her turnovers.

She recovered slightly on adjustments made by her coach in the second. Clark had 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in the third quarter.

Still, her efforts earned the praise of pair of WNBA stars in their own right after the game.

Ionescu, Stewart Praise Clark

After the game, both Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu had kind words for Clark and her efforts adjusting to the WNBA.

Stewart, who finished the night with 31 points, noted that no player’s draft position changes their rookie status.

“Obviously she’s a very talented player,” Stewart told reporters postgame. “She’s a number one pick, and number one picks continue to grow and develop into this league and really leave their mark…I think that everyone knows, Sab and I know, coming to the WNBA, there’s an adjustment. Just from the level of play and playing against the best every single night.”

Stewart’s MVP performance made the difference in a game where both teams had sloppy moments. But the Fever failed to take advantage of a third-quarter run that saw them outscore New York 25-19.

Ionescu echoed her teammates’ sentiments when asked about playing as a first overall pick.

“It’s just tough,” Ionescu told reporters. “You always are going to have to fight adversity, and I think that’s part of everyone’s journey, being able to weather that storm and figuring out what makes you, you. She’s so young. She’s going to be able to learn and grow. Times like this are when you find out what you’re really made of, and how you can continue to improve as a teammate, as a basketball player, as a person.”

Ionescu had a poor shooting night of her own, finishing the win with 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 2-of-8 from three.

She maintains that there’s no reason to be worried about Clark’s future after two games.

“I’m not the least bit worried about what she’s going to be able to accomplish in the league,” Ionescu continued. “I just know she’s gonna continue to work really hard, stick with it, and good things will happen to good people.”

Clark has an opportunity to display one of the greatest qualities that the best of the best demonstrate daily in the Fever’s next matchup: an ability to adjust.