Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Confesses Relationship Turmoil: ‘Not The Same’

Caitlin Clark is being featured in a four-part series by ESPN titled “Full Court Press”, which chronicles the personal lives of Clark and two other women’s college players.

ESPN’s X account released a snippet of the series on May 10. The video shows Connor McCaffrey, Clark’s boyfriend, admitting to relationship roadblocks he and the Iowa icon deal with due to her fame.

“This is not the same as what it was,” McCaffrey said, recalling what he told his girlfriend. “Me and you, we cannot go and just walk around like nobody knows who you are. That’s not the reality of the situation.

“And I think there’s still moments where she realizes that, and she’s like, ‘damn, that kinda sucks’,” McCaffrey added.

The video then shows Clark and McCaffrey walking around Iowa City on January 14. While they get breakfast at The Dandy Lion restaurant, Clark is constantly interacting with fans who approach her.

The 2024 WNBA Draft’s No. 1 overall pick then appears on screen, and says, “the hardest part about being Caitlin Clark is that you’re always on.” She then admits that she, “just wants to be normal sometimes”.

McCaffrey Won’t Be Attending Clark’s WNBA Games

Clark revealed why McCaffrey won’t be attending her WNBA games while speaking with reporters during a May 3 media scrum,

“Will ‘bae’ be here?” one reporter asked Clark, per an X video from Chloe Peterson of Indy Star Sports.

“Bae” is a slang term that’s used to refer to one’s girlfriend, boyfriend, or spouse, per Dictionary.com. The three letters are an acronym, which stands for “before anyone else”.

“Uh no, he’s working,” Clark responded.

“Yeah, I’m flying solo. I better get used to it, man,” she added with a smile. “This is the pros, this is my job.”

McCaffrey (who also played basketball at Iowa, and averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 32 appearances during the 2022-23 season) currently works as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers.

“It’s a way in. It’s an entry-level job,” said McCaffery of the assistant job, per ESPN. “You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”

McCaffrey’s father Fran has been the Iowa men’s basketball head coach since 2010. He is also the winningest coach in Iowa men’s basketball history, according to The Athletic.

With the Pacers still playing in the NBA playoffs, McCaffrey must be too busy to watch Clark live.

“Full Court Press” Releases On May 11

The ESPN+ series where McCaffrey’s comments came from will premiere on May 11th, at 1pm ET. Just the first two episodes will air on that day, and then episodes 3 & 4 will air on Sunday, May 12th.

“Full Court Press” will provide insider access to the lives of Clark, Chicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso and sophomore UCLA guard Kiki Rice.

Per ESPN Press Room, the series’ Director Kristen Lappas said, “As someone who has grown up a devout fan of the women’s game, I am thrilled that we are able to make this show at this pivotal moment in the history of the sport. To be able to pull back the curtain and document Caitlin Clark’s historic season has been a privilege for our entire team. Each of our three players brings a unique set of storylines to the table, and we hope we’re able to capture both the excitement and the complexities surrounding what it means to be an elite female basketball player in 2024.”