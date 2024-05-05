Caitlin Clark Addresses Why Her Boyfriend Will Miss Her WNBA Games

Caitlin Clark addressed why her boyfriend won’t be attending her WNBA games during a May 3 reporter scrum, after an Indiana Fever practice.

“Will ‘bae’ be here?” one reporter asked Clark, per an X video from Chloe Peterson of Indy Star Sports.

“Bae” is an affectionate slang term that’s used to address or refer to one’s girlfriend, boyfriend, or spouse, per Dictionary.com. It’s technically an acronym, which stands for “before anyone else”.

Which is to say that the reporter was referring to Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey.

Clark initially didn’t understand the question. So the reporter rephrased by saying, “Is ‘bae’ gonna be here?”

“Uh no, he’s working,” the 2024 WNBA Draft‘s No. 1 overall pick responded.

Yeah, I’m flying solo. I better get used to it, man,” she added with a smile. “This is the pros, this is my job.”

Some fun tidbits at the end of Caitlin Clark’s media scrum this morning, including:

– her reaction to signing the ultrasound

– wearing NaLyssa Smith and Erica Wheeler’s chains on media day

So although we might not see McCaffrey at Fever games in the near future, it seems Clark and her “bae” are still going strong.

Who Is Connor McCaffrey?

Like Clark, McCaffrey is a name that conveys basketball royalty at the University of Iowa.

Albeit not because of Connor.

Connor’s dad Fran McCaffrey has been the Iowa men’s basketball head coach since 2010. On January 15, McCaffrey became the winningest coach of Iowa men’s basketball history, per The Athletic.

McCaffrey currently has a 280-181 record coaching at Iowa, and has a career 531-368 record across 28 seasons coaching four different teams.

Connor spent six years playing for his father at Iowa, and was a starting guard for three seasons. He averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 32 appearances during the 2022-23 season.

He also played baseball at Iowa for one season. In 2018-2019, he hit .238 with 1 home run and 5 RBIs across 84 plate appearances.

After his playing career ended, Connor McCaffrey McCaffrey joined the Indiana Pacers coaching staff in May 2023, as a team assistant.

“It’s a way in. It’s an entry-level job,” said McCaffery of the Pacers job, per ESPN. “You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”

Perhaps it was divine intervention that Clark was drafted into the same city where McCaffrey is now coaching.

Yet, since McCaffrey’s Pacers team still is in the NBA Playoffs, he has clearly been too busy to watch Clark live.

The Fever’s first home game is on May 9. The Pacers have an away game in New York on May 8. But they’ll then return to Indianapolis for a home game on May 10.

Therefore, perhaps McCaffrey can spare the night of May 9 to watch his girlfriend’s home debut.

Clark Still Cooked Without McCaffrey Watching

Her boyfriend’s absence didn’t stop Clark from a dominant WNBA debut on May 3.

In 28 minutes played against the Dallas Wings, Clark scored 21 points, including shooting 5 of 13 from three point range.

Among Clark’s best moments in the game were her scoring her first career WNBA points with a deep three pointer.

She also added an excellent pass to teammate Aliyah Boston in the fourth quarter.

Clark’s excellent showing wasn’t enough to get Indiana the preseason win. Yet, it did show any doubters that her college scoring will translate in the WNBA.