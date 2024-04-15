Caitlin Clark & Boyfriend Connor McCaffrey Exchange Emojis on WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffrey both played for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but her beau’s career took him to Indianapolis. Now, it looks like fate (in the form of the WNBA draft) has brought them back to the same city.

After his college playing career ended, McCaffrey joined the Indiana Pacers coaching staff in 2023. Clark is about to join the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, which puts the couple back together in Indianapolis. Even before the No. 1 pick had been made official, Clark admitted she already did the math on the commute for her family to come watch her play as well.

“[The national TV schedule] definitely makes it easy for my parents to watch games,” Clark told ESPN during an April 14, 2024 interview. “They don’t have to travel to Indianapolis like every single time, so, that’ll be nice. …Five hours from Iowa City, about seven from Des Moines. So works out pretty well.”

As for the WNBA draft, it sounds like McCaffrey approved of Clark’s Prada ensemble. McCaffrey took to X with an emoji-only message on draft night.

Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Joined the Indiana Pacers Coaching Staff in 2023

It has been a good week for the couple as the Pacers punched their ticket to the NBA playoffs. Clark is hoping she can help catapult the Fever back into the postseason as well.

As for McCaffrey’s coaching career, the former Iowa guard admitted he is beginning his on the ground floor. McCaffrey understands the coaching life as the son of longtime Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffrey.

“I’m really excited. I want to get away and try to learn from someone else, somewhere else,” McCaffery told Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow during a May 25, 2023 interview. “I’ve always been under my dad’s shadow and tutelage. Now, learning from someone like coach (Rick) Carlisle … and the assistants they have there, they’re all good basketball minds … I’m just going to try to take everything in.”