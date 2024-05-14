Caitlin Clark & Boyfriend Connor McCaffrey Give Behind-the-Scenes Look

Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffrey are giving fans a glimpse into their relationship as the Indiana Fever star heads into the WNBA. Clark is one of several players featured in the ESPN docu-series entitled “Full Court Press.”

The series is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and features Clark as one the of star players during her final college basketball season at Iowa. McCaffrey is also featured on the show as the couple shared access to their relationship. During the pilot episode, McCaffrey recalled a funny anecdote that happened during the 2022-23 season.

“We’re sitting there together after the game and her phone like every time you refresh on Instagram, it’s like another 10,000 followers, 20,000,” McCaffrey said with a smile. “She’s like, ‘Oh, Tom Brady just followed me. This is crazy.’ And I’m like, yeah it is.”

Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Connor McCaffrey to WNBA Star: ‘Can’t Wait to Watch [You] Live Out [Your] Dreams’

As Clark’s fame continues to rise, the good news is that the star is once again sharing the same city as McCaffrey. Like Clark, McCaffrey is a former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player. McCaffrey is the son of the longtime Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey.

Clark’s move to Indianapolis was good news for more reasons than just being the No. 1 pick. McCaffrey joined the Indiana Pacers coaching staff in 2023.

Now, the couple is finally in the same city again after the star WNBA guard was selected by the Fever. The Pacers and Fever share Gainbridge Fieldhouse located in downtown Indianapolis. McCaffrey posted a heartfelt message on Instagram celebrating the couple’s anniversary while dropping a hint about calling Indy home.

“One year w the best 🫶🏼 doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me,” McCaffrey said in the April 24, 2024 post. “Can’t wait to watch u live out [your] dreams in person 🤞🏼 love you. ❤️”

Caitlin Clark Shared a Heartfelt Message to Connor McCaffrey: ‘You Make Everyday Better’

The admiration is mutual as both Clark and McCaffrey frequently share messages to each other on social media. Clark also took to Instagram to celebrate the couple’s big day by praising her favorite person.

“One year of the best mems w my fav person 🖤 you make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you 🤞🏻😇,” Clark noted in an April 24 Instagram post.

Connor McCaffrey Is on the Indiana Pacers Staff After Playing College Basketball at Iowa

The couple shares a passion for basketball with both taking different paths with the sport early in their careers. McCaffrey revealed that his gig with the Pacers is an “entry-level job.”

“I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need,” McCaffery remarked to Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow during a May 25, 2023 interview. “It’s kind of all-hands on deck, whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it.

“It’s a way in. It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”