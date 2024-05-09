Caitlin Clark Reveals the ‘Hardest Part About Being Caitlin Clark’

Caitlin Clark says in a new docuseries that the hardest part about being herself is that she has to feel like she’s “always on.”

Clark made the comments in the trailer for “Full Court Press,” which is a docuseries that follows Clark and women’s basketball players Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice throughout the 2023-24 collegiate season.

“The hardest part about being Caitlin Clark. Having to feel like you’re always on,” she says in the trailer. An unidentified male voice then says, “I don’t think anybody fully grasps the pressure she’s under.”

Clark played for the University of Iowa in the 2023-24 season and is now with the Indiana Fever WNBA team.

ESPN+ Says the ‘Full Court Press’ Docuseries Was Given ‘Unparalleled Access’ Into the Lives of the 3 Athletes

On March 18, ESPN+ announced the “upcoming debut of Full Court Press – a new ESPN+ Original Series that chronicles the ongoing journeys of senior Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, senior South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and sophomore UCLA guard Kiki Rice.”

According to the ESPN+ press release, “The series uses unparalleled access, exclusive interviews, and unique game footage, to transport audiences into the lives of these exceptional athletes.”

“Full Court Press” follows the athletes “as they steer their celebrated programs towards a national championship, all while navigating the pressures that come with representing the game during a pivotal era in women’s basketball,” the release says.

When is it airing? “Following its initial linear broadcast on ABC, with Episodes 1 & 2 airing on Saturday, May 11th at 1pm ET and Episodes 3 & 4 airing on Sunday, May 12th at 12:30pm ET, all episodes will be immediately available to stream on ESPN+,” the release says.

The Trailer Shows Caitlin Clark Describing Herself as a Competitor

The trailer opens with a scene of Clark as a college player.

“I’m a competitor,” she says. “I want to be in the national title game again. I don’t want anything less than that.” Of course, the University of Iowa did make it into the title game but lost to South Carolina.

“If you want something, you gotta make sacrifice for it,” Cardoso says in the trailer.

The trailer then switches to a scene of Clark in the locker room.

“Every team is going to do that to us now. It’s not going to work,” she says to the team.

The footage of Cardoso underscores the hardships she has faced. “I’m from Brazil. That’s the biggest sacrifice. Just being away from my family,” she says in the trailer.

The trailer shows scenes of Clark on court. “These are the moments I’ve worked for,” Clark says. “And then to be here.”

“At UCLA, winning is an expectation. Sometimes it feels like, Is it all worth it?” Rice says in the trailer.

Rice is listed on the UCLA website as a 5-foot 11-inch tall guard, who is in the sophomore class. Cardoso, who played for the University of South Carolina, was selected by the WNBA team Chicago Sky as its “3rd overall pick in the first round,” the team’s website says. She is a 6 foot 7 inch tall center from Montes Claros, Brazil, the Chicago Sky wrote.