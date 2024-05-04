Former Star Athlete Who Slammed Caitlin Clark Drops 1 Word Response to Her WNBA Debut

Antonio Brown, the controversial former NFL star, has dropped a single-word response to Caitlin Clark’s debut in the WNBA.

Brown previously disparaged Clark in a series of posts on his X page, but her Indiana Fever performance appears to have turned him around.

“Respect,” Brown wrote on X on May 3 after the game, sharing a video showing Clark with a fan. Brown added, “Got a @IndianaFever fan here #CTESPN.”

Some fans expressed concern about Brown attending the game. “I’m more concerned about Antonio Brown being allowed to sit courtside at tonight’s game after harassing Caitlin Clark to the point she blocked him on Twitter,” wrote one man on X.

According to ESPN, Clark impressed the crowd with her performance in her first preseason Fever game. She scored 21 points against the Dallas Wings, although the Fever ended up losing the game 79 to 76, ESPN reported.

“You couldn’t ask for a better game, really, for women’s basketball to kick off this [WNBA] year,” Clark said, according to ESPN. “A tremendous game coming down to the wire, both teams competing. That’s going to be the story of the entire year.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Antonio Brown Wrote That He Obtained Courtside Seats to Watch Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Debut

Brown has posted about Clark before. He shared the following quote on his page: “WNBA shouldn’t let Antonio Brown in to watch Caitlin Clark play.”

He wrote before the game, “Courtside Tix secured for Caitlin Clark’s debut tonight in the WNBA.”

Courtside Tix secured for Caitlin Clark's debut tonight in the WNBA #CTESPN #UnblockAB pic.twitter.com/Nx0pJe3hs9 — AB (@AB84) May 3, 2024



He also posted a question as to whether he would “make it to the seats.”

Clark also said, according to ESPN, “There’s a lot of good to take away from it. At the same time, it’s preseason game, so don’t get too disappointed by it. Just go back and watch the film, learn from it and get ready for our next one.”

Meanwhile, WNBA stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso got shout-outs after their first WNBA game from basketball star Dwyane Wade, who wrote on X, “Just the beginning! 😎” He shared a video of them playing.

Antonio Brown Has a History of Verbally Attacking Caitlin Clark on His X Page

Clark previously blocked him on X when he made what Indy100 labeled a “misogynistic attacks” against her. Former quarterback star Tom Brady and President Joe Biden have also blocked Brown on X, according to Indy100.

On April 17, he wrote on X, “Caitlin Clark looks like she keep it hairy.”

According to Fox News, Brown also called Clark the “cr***** of the day.”

He also posted a graphic of Mel Gibson on X, writing, “Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming all-time leading scorer.”

According to The Root, Brown also previously referred to Clark as Addams Family character “Cousin It” and wrote, “She look like she bout to sign the Declaration of Independence.”

Brown was “one of the best wide receivers the National Football League had ever seen,” according to The Foreword, but his antics and controversies have overshadowed his athletic career. He was accused of tossing furniture and threatening a reporter, amidst other behaviorial controversies, The Foreword reported.