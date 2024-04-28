Caitlin Clark Joke Floods Social Media Amid Candace Parker Retirement

Fans of Caitlin Clark trolled in unison over WNBA great Candace Parker‘s retirement announcement on Sunday.

In short, the fans jokingly perceive Parker as running away from Clark, the WNBA’s No. 1 pick and burgeoning Indiana Fever superstar. Parker had a great career in her own right with three championships, two MVPs, and seven All-Star appearances.

“Guess she’s afraid of Caitlin Clark,” @Arryan_Malik wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Retiring as soon as she heard Caitlin Clark is coming over,” @knoxben1 stated.

“Candace Parker scared of getting dunked on by Caitlin Clark?,” @GurhaInsider quipped.

“Running from Caitlin Clark is crazy,” @BigLukasRuss77 noted.

A Big Loss for the WNBA

Parker retiring is a loss for the WNBA, which won’t have a matchup involving Clark and Parker this year. However, it wouldn’t have the hype of Parker in her prime. Parker, 38, played for the Las Vegas Aces last year and averaged nine points per game plus 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per night.

“I’m retiring,” Parker wrote in her Instagram post on Sunday. I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it.”

“I always wanted to walk off the court with no parade or tour, just privately with the ones I love,” Parker added. “What now was to be my last game, I walked off the court with my daughter. I ended the journey just as I started it, with her.”

Parker’s daughter, Laila, 13, “went everywhere” with her during the season, Candace Parker told ESPN in November 2023. She joked “we used to always say we’re a team” whether WNBA or overseas competition.

As many WNBA players do, Parker played overseas during the offseason. She last played for a China pro team from 2017 to 2018.

Candace Parker’s Injuries Took a Toll

Last season, Parker sustained an Achilles injury and ankle injury. She only played 18 games in 2023.

“This offseason hasn’t been fun on a foot that isn’t cooperating,

Parker wrote. “It’s no fun playing in pain [10 surgeries in my career] it’s no fun knowing what you could do, if only…it’s no fun hearing ‘she isn’t the same’ when I know why, it’s no fun accepting the fact you need surgery AGAIN.”

A Naperville, Illinois, native, Parker became a star at Tennessee in college from 2004 to 2008 under late former head coach Pat Summit. The Los Angeles Sparks took Parker with the top pick in the 2008 draft, and her career took from there.

“I fell in love with a little orange ball at 13 years old and BECAUSE of it my world goes ‘round. The highs are unmatched & the lows taught me lessons. On & off the court I’m proud I’ve always been true & stayed true to ME, even when it wasn’t popular,” Parker wrote.

“I’m grateful that for 16 years I PLAYED A GAME for a living & DESPITE all the injuries, I hooped. I’m grateful for family, friends, teammates, coaches, doctors, trainers & fans who made this journey so special,” Parker added.