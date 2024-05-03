Caitlin Clark Rocks Stylish Nike Jacket for 1st WNBA Gameday Outfit

Caitlin Clark kept it casual ahead of her first WNBA preseason game as she leads the Indiana Fever against the Dallas Wings. Clark was spotted with a brown Nike zip-up jacket, brown shirt and light colored khaki pants ahead of her WNBA debut in Dallas.

It may be the preseason but the demand was still there for fans wanting to catch Clark’s pro debut. The average ticket price hours before tip-off was $108. Clark is expected to make her WNBA regular season debut against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.

“Caitlin Clark makes her WNBA debut tonight against the Dallas Wings, with the average ticket price on @TickPick at $108,” NBA Central detailed in a May 3, 2024 message on X. “It’s only preseason 🤯.”

Caitlin Clark Made History as the 1st WNBA or NBA Player to Be Outfitted by Prada on Draft Night

Clark opted for a bit more casual look after making a statement with a white Prada outfit on the night of the 2024 WNBA draft. The star guard revealed that she made history as the first WNBA or NBA player to be outfitted by Prada on draft night. Clark completed the look by rocking Prada shades as well.

“The first time Prada has ever dressed a male or female athlete for the WNBA or NBA draft,” Clark told reporters in an April 15 red carpet interview.

Here’s a look at the Clark’s stylish look as she was officially named the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.



Caitlin Clark is interviewed by her future teammate Aliyah Boston before the #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/xMMlEx8mTO — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) April 15, 2024

WNBA News: Caitlin Clark’s New Nike Deal Is Believed to Top $20 Million, Says Insider

It makes sense that Clark would make Nike the focal point of her first WNBA gameday outfit. Clark had an NIL deal with Nike during her collegiate career at Iowa and just inked a lucrative long-term deal ahead of her WNBA deal.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Clark’s new Nike deal is believed to top $20 million. Clark even turned down Steph Curry’s pitch for Under Armour to stay with the Swoosh.

“[Caitlin Clark] is nearing a multiyear, lucrative 8-figure deal with Nike as her shoe company,” Charania noted in an April 18 edition of the show “Run It Back.” “..Under Armour, Adidas, I’m told also made sizable offers—Stephen Curry was involved in the Under Armour pitch…but she is not signing there, and she will soon be official with Nike.”