Caitlin Clark Gives 1st Look at WNBA Draft Outfit With Prada Dress

Caitlin Clark’s outfit is the talk of the 2024 WNBA draft as the future No. 1 pick arrived with a white jacket and skirt combo complemented with a silver top. Clark being selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick has been the worst-kept secret in sports since the team landed the top selection.

The star guard is decked out in Prada for the big occasion complete with designer shades and black heels.



It is no surprise that Clark is once again making history. Clark revealed that she is the first athlete that Prada has ever outfitted an NBA or WNBA player at the draft.

“The first time Prada has ever dressed a male or female athlete for the WNBA or NBA draft,” Clark told reporters in an April 15 red carpet interview.

Here’s a look at Clark arriving at the Brooklyn Academy of Music for the 2024 WNBA draft.



WNBA Draft 2024: Caitlin Clark Viewed as a ‘Lock’ to Be Selected by the Indiana Fever With the No. 1 Pick

Clark took the college basketball world by storm leading Iowa to back-to-back national title games, all while shattering viewership and attendance records. How will Clark’s game translate to the next level? Weeks before the draft, ESPN’s Michael Voepel labeled Clark a “lock” to be the No. 1 pick.

“Will she score as much in the WNBA as she is now?” Voepel wrote in a March 12, 2024 story titled, “WNBA mock draft 2024: Clark a lock at No. 1, but who’s next?”. “No one has averaged 30 points for a WNBA season — the highest-ever average is Diana Taurasi’s 25.29 points per game in 2006 with the Phoenix Mercury — so Clark’s current 32.2 PPG is likely not sustainable in the WNBA.

“However, her 8.7 assists average conceivably could carry over. That would put Clark in very rare company: Only Courtney Vandersloot (six times) and Ticha Penicheiro (once) have averaged at least 8 assists for a WNBA season.”

Caitlin Clark Hung Out With Angel Reese & Other WNBA Draft Prospects

Prior to the draft, Clark hung out with Angel Reese and other WNBA draft prospects in New York City. Clark and Reese have both emphasized that their rivalry is strictly on the court and remain friends away from basketball.

Now, the rivalry will follow the two stars to the WNBA. Both players are projected to be selected in the top-five picks of the draft.

Caitlin Clark Believes Her Passing Ability Will Translate to the WNBA

Despite Clark’s historic collegiate success, there are plenty of skeptics about how her game will translate to the WNBA. Clark believes her passing gives her a chance to have an immediate impact.

“I think my passing, and I think that’s even the biggest thing throughout my college career, too is everybody always fell in love with my shooting or like my scoring,” Clark told ESPN’s Holly Rowe during an April 14 feature interview. “But I’ve always been somebody that has loved to pass the ball.

“I think that’s something I developed at a young age. So, being able to get my teammates open. Be able to hit my teammates in transition. I love to play uptempo. I love to play fast and obviously, going to the WNBA, the talent level around me is going to be really, really good. So, I should only make my job easier feeding them the ball.”