Caitlin Clark Reveals the Hardest Part of Playing WNBA

Caitlin Clark’s transition from college basketball to the WNBA is going smoothly.

She is already performing ankle breaking moves and draining half court shots during Indiana Fever practices, prior to their first preseason game on May 3.

Yet, when asked about transitioning from college to the WNBA, Clark made it clear that the two levels have their distinct differences.

“It’s fast, fast shot clock,” Clark said of the WNBA, per an April 29 CBS Sports article. “But I think all of you know that’s how I like to play. So, I think it suits my game pretty well.

“It’s a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you’ve to learn quicker because you’ve got to get your mind on Friday,” Clark added.

We’ll get to see Clark’s first acclimation to the faster pace of play when the Fever face the Dallas Wings on May 3.

Clark Is A Confirmed Gamer

Video game fans were stoked to hear the Iowa legend say that she’s a fellow gamer as well, during an April 28 press conference.

Caitlin Clark was asked what she’s been up to when off the basketball court. She’s a gamer confirmed!



“I don’t really go out in public and do much,” Clark said, when asked how she’s spending her free time in Indiana. “I watch movies. And I brought my PS5 with me but I’m staying in a hotel right now, so I haven’t hooked it up or played it at all.”

Social media had a field day with this response.

‘Caitlin Clark needs to help me get more wins in Warzone Rebirth Island 🏝️’ one X user wrote.

‘What’s your psn? Let’s run Minecraft survival together.’ said another X user.

While Clark didn’t say what her preferred video games are, we do know about some of her favorite movies.

According to a 2018 article from the Des Moines Register, Clark’s all-time favorite movie is “The Parent Trap“, which stars Lindsay Lohan.

The article also noted that Clark’s preferred fast food franchise is Chick-fil-A. Back in high school, she would eat breakfast at Chick-fil-A twice a week before classes began.

Then she would grab a Snapple from her school’s lunch room.

So while she may be a generational basketball talent, Clark’s other interests are just like the rest of us.

How Will The Fever Fare This Season?

Clark’s rookie season projections show that she’s expected to succeed this year. Yet, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Indiana Fever will compete for a championship this season.

Indiana finished the 2023 WNBA season with a 13-27 record. This made it so they missed the 2023 playoffs.

VSiN.com is projecting that the Fever will win 19.5 games in 2024, which is a considerable jump from last year.

The most recent DraftKings WNBA Championship odds have the Fever as +2500 to win the 2024 title. This gives them the sixth-best odds out of any team.

The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces have the best odds, at +100. Then the New York Liberty are right behind them, at +250.

But the combination of Clark and Aliyah Boston for the Fever could make them dark horse candidates for a serious postseason push.

Even if not, Indiana will still be receiving a lot of attention this season.