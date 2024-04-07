LeBron Reacts to Caitlin Clark’s Record-Breaking First Quarter

It didn’t take Caitlin Clark long to break records in the NCAA Women’s National Championship game.

The Iowa superstar and 2024 Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year scored 18 points in the first quarter alone against South Carolina. This blistering performance marked the most points ever scored in a single quarter of an NCAA championship game, according to ESPN.

Clark scored her 18 points by shooting 5 of 8 from the field, 5 of 6 on free throws, and 3 of 4 on three-pointers.

This insane first quarter performance was a stark contrast to the first half of Iowa’s Final Four game against UConn, where Clark went 0 for 6 on three pointers and scored just 6 total points.

Clark’s hot start caught the attention of NBA legend LeBron James, who wrote on X, “If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE”.

If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 7, 2024

Clearly James is locked in to the NCAA Women’s Championship game like the rest of us.

Let’s see whether Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes can keep Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks squad at bay for the game’s remainder.

*This post will be updated as the National Championship game progresses.*