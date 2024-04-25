Caitlin Clark, Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Share Heartfelt Anniversary Messages

The classic “favorite person” phrase doesn’t always insinuate romance, but for Indiana Fever superstar rookie Caitlin Clark, it’s as on-target as her shooting.

Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, exchange messages on Instagram posts on Wednesday to celebrate their one-year anniversary of dating. She referred to him as “my fav person” in the post.

Clark wrote, “one year of the best mems w my fav person … you make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you” in her post, which featured a black-and-white photo of the two of them together. McCaffery likewise shared a black-and-white photo of themselves plus a funny video of Clark rolling her eyes on the court to go with his message.

“One year w the best … doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person … love you,” he wrote.

Clark responded “nice video” below in the comments. McCaffery posted “love you” in the comment section for Clark’s post.

They met at Iowa where Clark became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer. McCaffrey played for the Hawkeyes men’s team, and he joined the Indiana Pacers‘ coaching staff after he graduated in 2023.

Clark and McCaffrey had a long-distance relationship for almost a year, but the two will both be in Indianapolis now. The Fever took Clark with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15, and training camp begins on April 28.

McCaffery is in the middle of assisting the Pacers in the NBA Playoffs. Indiana has a 1-1 series tie with the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Caitlin Clark Reacts to Second Sullivan Award

Clark recently won the James E. Sullivan Award back-to-back years on Tuesday, which she called “an incredible honor” via The Associated Press.

“I have been inspired by so many athletes that came before me and I hope I can be that same inspiration for the next generation to follow their dreams,” Clark told The Associated Press via Zoom.

The annual award recognizes “the nation’s most outstanding athlete at the college or Olympic level” per The Associated Press. Clark helped grow the popularity of the women’s game by her stellar and dynamic play.

The women’s Final Four had record viewership at 18.9 million as did the WNBA Draft at 2.45 million, The Associated Press noted. Clark’s jersey sales also hit record numbers with Fanatics, and the WNBA has games sold out all over the league for the upcoming season.

Former USWNT Star Sends Strong Message on Caitlin Clark

Former U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe says there’s a foundation in place Clark has simply built on when it comes to women’s basketball meteoric growth.

“Being at the Final Four was incredible. It felt like it was what the game deserved and what I think fans of women’s sports really deserved and I think in a huge part, it’s because Caitlin is standing on the shoulders of [retired Seattle legend and Rapinoe’s fiancée] Sue Bird and [Phoenix Mercury guard] Diana Taurasi and [retired four-time champion] Maya Moore and the [reigning champion Gamecocks head coach] Dawn Staleys and [Basketball Hall of Famer] Lisa Leslies — everybody,” Rapinoe said during the Business of Women’s Sports Summit in New York on Tuesday via CBS Sports.

Rapione played for the USWNT between 2006 and 2023.