Caitlin Clark Pokes Fun at Fever Employee Amid Training Camp Debut

Caitlin Clark has an extra daily reminder she’s not in small-town Iowa anymore as the Indiana Fever had a security guard for her.

“Steve follows me around … over there in the corner,” Clark joked during her press conference on Sunday. “Don’t mess with Steve.”

That said, security guards were commonplace for Clark in her collegiate career at Iowa as her stardom grew. The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer’s ascending status only merited more security as became the Fever’s No. 1 draft pick on April 15.

Clark joined her Fever teammates at training camp for the first time as the team ran through drills. She highlighted how she sees the transition from the college game to the pros following her first day of camp.

“It’s definitely different, but that’s what you expect when you start a new chapter in your life, Clark said. “It’s fast, fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that’s how I like to play.”

“So I think it suits my game pretty well. It’s a fast pace, a lot faster than college and you’ve to learn quicker because you’ve got to get your mind on Friday,” Clark.

Caitlin Clark: ‘We Wouldn’t Want Anything Else’

The Fever tip-off the preseason on the road Friday against the Dallas Wings. Clark looks to help the Fever turn things around from seven-straight losing seasons. The Fever last went to the playoffs in 2016 and last finished above .500 in 2015.

“I think no matter what happens there’s going to be expectations and pressure on my shoulders and pressure on this team to be really good. That’s how you want it,” Clark said.

“We wouldn’t want anything else. We want people showing up to our games, people expecting us to win a lot of basketball games this year and I’m expecting myself to play really well,” Clark added. “I don’t think it’s anything that’s ever been different for me.”

Caitlin Clark Embraces Being Back to Work & Fun

#IndianaFever’s Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and crew getting busy on the first day of training camp. pic.twitter.com/zS3K71c9lO — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) April 28, 2024

For Clark, she gets back to doing what she enjoys after weeks in the limelight from the draft, a “Saturday Night Live” appearance, a Nike shoe deal, and numerous public appearances.

“I think that’s what I was most excited for, getting all that other stuff out of the way,” Clark said.. “The draft was amazing, New York City was amazing, Los Angeles was amazing, but I was excited to get here and get back to playing basketball, you know, doing my job.”

Clark said she’s trying to keep things normal off the court though she admitted she hasn’t hooked up her PlayStation 5.

“I’m still 22 years old and trying to navigate life and trying to enjoy everything life has to offer and still have fun,” Clark said. “That’s one of the things that’s gotten me to this point. I have fun playing basketball, and that’s exactly who I am off the court, too.”

“Very easy going, and I like to have fun. I like to be around people, so I try to do that as much as I can,” Clark added.