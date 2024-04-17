Caitlin Clark Drops First Look in New WNBA Uniform & Fever Jersey Number

WNBA fans got their first look at Caitlin Clark in her new Indiana Fever uniform. Clark revealed that she will be wearing her No. 22 with the Fever, just as she did at Iowa. The Fever star rocked the team’s all-blue uniforms for the unveiling. Indiana posted a photo unveiling Clark wearing her new uniform.



Clark’s new jersey is already in high demand with most of the sizes selling out within the first hour on the night of the WNBA draft. It looks like some fans will be waiting until August to receive their jersey given the high demands.

“Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said that Caitlin Clark had the highest selling jersey on draft night of any athlete in any sport in the company’s history,” The Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi detailed in an April 16 message on X.

Clark is slated to make her WNBA debut on May 14 as the Fever take on the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark on Indiana Fever: ‘I Know It’ll Be a Hot Ticket’

Caitlin Clark debuts her new @IndianaFever uniform look with the Nike Sabrina 1s. pic.twitter.com/MgV5KVPUmr — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 17, 2024

Moments after joining the Fever, Clark was already encouraging fans to get their tickets to games. The Fever play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, the same venue as the Indiana Pacers. Clark labeled the Fever as a “hot ticket” this season.

“I’m excited to get there,” Clark noted in an ESPN interview during the WNBA draft on April 15. “I’m excited to get to Indianapolis. … I know there’s a lot of people at Gainbridge [Fieldhouse] tonight supporting us and the picks that we’re going to make.

“So, I know they’ll be supporting all summer long. You got to buy your tickets now. I know it’ll be a hot ticket, but I think the biggest thing is just do me, have fun, smile. I’ve loved playing basketball since I was a young girl and that’s not going to change.”

Caitlin Clark Will Have Just a Little More Than 1 Month Between the NCAA Tournament & WNBA Season

BTS of Caitlin Clark's jersey photo shoot 🏀 pic.twitter.com/EPA5Rcgk0q — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 17, 2024

It is going to be a quick turnaround for Clark, who played her final college basketball game on April 7. This gives Clark just a little more than one month between the end of the NCAA tournament and start of the WNBA season. Clark admitted that she took a break from basketball leading up to the WNBA draft.

“So, it’s been like a week since its [NCAA tournament] ended, and I honestly haven’t touched a basketball, and I think that’s honestly been kind of healthy for me,” Clark told ESPN’s Holly Rowe during an April 14 interview. “I’ve been lifting weights. I’ve been running, staying in shape. But the college season definitely wore me down a little bit.

“So, I think just getting out of the gym for a second and resetting your mind,” Clark continued. “And once the draft’s over I’ll go back to working out and playing basketball every single day. I think at times it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to work out all the time.’ Because that’s how I’m driven, but I think the healthiest part is I do need a little break before I go into this season.”