Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Salaries Are Closer Than You Think

It may surprise some fans to learn that Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary with the Indiana Fever is close to what Angel Reese will be making after joining the Chicago Sky. Clark will make just over $3,000 more than Reese despite being selected six picks ahead of the former LSU star.

Based on the WNBA collective bargaining agreement, Clark’s salary is $76,535 with the Fever for her rookie season as the No. 1 pick. By comparison, Reese has a $73,439 salary for 2024 as the No. 7 selection.

Clark will be making the same money as the other top four picks in the 2024 WNBA draft. Reese will have the same contract as players selected with picks No. 5 through No. 8.

Moving on to 2025, Clark has a $78,066 salary, while Reese will make $74,909. The difference between Clark and Reese’s salaries remains about in the $3,000 range for the life of their WNBA contracts.

Reese will make $82,399 in her third season compared to Clark’s $85,873 salary. Both players will ink three-year contracts with a team option for a fourth season in 2027.

It would be a surprise if the Fever and Sky did not exercise their fourth-year options. Clark will have a $97,582 in the fourth season, while Reese will earn $93,636.

Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese Are Projected to Earn More Money From Endorsements Than Their WNBA Salaries

What Reese and Clark both have in common is that each player will be earning significantly more money through endorsement deals than their WNBA contracts. Clark had NIL deals with national brands like Nike, Gatorade and State Farm that are expected to continue in the WNBA.

In the past, Reese has also partnered with major brands like Goldman Sachs, Topps, Reebok and Airbnb. On3.com projected Reese’s NIL value to be $1.8 million annually, while Clark’s projections were $3.4 million.

Despite Their Rivalry, Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Remain Friends Off the Court

The two stars may have a rivalry on the court, but both players have been adamant that they remain friends away from basketball. Reese revealed what she told Clark after LSU lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight this past season.

“She just told me, ‘Continue to be a great player.’ And I told her, ‘Continue to be a great player, as well, and keep elevating the game and go win it,’” Reese remarked during an April 1 press conference.

The friendly rivalry should only increase interest in the WNBA as the league’s current television deal expires after the 2025 season. Reese and Clark could play a major role in boosting television ratings just as they did for women’s college basketball. Assuming this happens, WNBA salaries would be able to rise once a new lucrative TV deal is reached.

WNBA Salaries: How Much Money Does the Highest-Paid Player Make?

Heading into the 2024 season, three players are tied as the highest-paid WNBA players, per Spotrac. Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, Phoenix Mercury wing Kahleah Copper and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd all have a $241,984 salaries for this season, the highest among WNBA players.

Players are also able to make additional money from both their teams and the WNBA during the offseason through appearances. For the WNBA stars, the majority of their money continues to come from endorsement opportunities.