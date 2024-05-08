Caitlin Clark Making the Olympic Team Could Be ‘Polarizing’ Decision

Caitlin Clark has made it clear that she would love to be selected for the U.S. Olympic team, but she joked that she doesn’t even have her college degree yet.

In addition, some analysts believe that Clark’s rookie status would make the pick controversial. At the same time, it would definitely draw attention to the team because of her white-hot publicity.

According to the New York Post, the roster for the women’s basketball Olympic team will be announced in June.

Clark was asked whether she wants to be on the Olympic team during her April 17 introductory press conference for the Indiana Fever. Asked how important it is for her to make the team, she said being chosen for the Olympics was a dream but then revealed, “I actually still need to earn my degree.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Caitlin Clark Making the U.S. Olympic Team Would Likely Be a ‘Polarizing’ Decision Because She Hasn’t Attended a Senior Team Camp Yet, Reports Say

According to The Athletic, the best 12 players will be chosen for the U.S. Olympic team. The site reported that the team is likely to be filled with some veteran players, noting that some other countries have “had the same core” for years.

According to the Athletic, putting Clark on the team “could be a polarizing decision” because she wasn’t in a senior team camp and others might be “snubbed” as a result. She would “bring attention” to the team, though, The Athletic noted. The Athletic did not list Clark among the players considered “locks” like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, but added that she might be a good addition as “a switch-up point guard and a 3-point specialist.”

“In college, I always said my main focus is on basketball. That’s why I’ve had every other opportunity in my life,” Clark said, according to USA Today. “Going into my professional career, I plan to do the exact same thing. My focus is solely on basketball, being the best I can.”

In the introductory press conference, she declared that joining the Indiana Fever “was a dream come true.” She added that she was “very thankful that they have a belief in me.” She added, “I can’t wait to get started.”

“There’s just so much talent on this roster,” Clark said, adding that the team is located “seven hours from where I grew up. You can’t script it any better.”

Caitlin Clark Said She Needs ‘to Graduate College First’ When Asked Whether She Wants to Make the U.S. Olympic Team

Play

Clark made it clear she would love to be selected for the Olympic team, but she also made it clear she knows it’s not a sure thing.

“Obviously, I would love to be on the Olympic team, and be in Paris in 2024,” Clark said during the press conference. “But that’s not up to me. I think just going about my business and doing exactly what I have done my entire career is the most important thing. Obviously, my focus is completely here too. I actually still need to earn my degree, too; I need to graduate college first, or else my mom might kill me.”

She laughed at that point, adding, “No, I think that’s a dream. You grow up watching the Summer Olympics; to me, it’s better than the Winter Olympics. I want to be on that team. I want to be an Olympic gold medalist one day. It really just would be a dream come true. Everyone knows how competitive women’s basketball is in this country. It would be hard for really anybody to make that team.”

Clark has a 3.64 GPA at the University of Iowa, Athlon reported.

According to USA Today, she will graduate from school in May.

According to the Sporting News, Clark is a marketing major at the University of Iowa.

She is still listed as a 6 foot tall senior on the University of Iowa website.

The University of Iowa lists its commencement ceremony as occurring on May 11.

READ NEXT: USA Basketball Makes Statement on Caitlin Clark’s Olympic Chances.