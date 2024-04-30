USA Basketball Makes Statement on Caitlin Clark’s Olympic Chances

With the Team USA women’s basketball roster announcement around the corner on June 1, Caitlin Clark‘s Olympic chances remain unknown.

Jennifer Rizzoti, the U.S. selection committee chair, said it will come down to how Clark starts her WNBA career. Clark couldn’t make the U.S. training camp in early April because it conflicted with the Final Four where she led Iowa to the title game.

“You always want to introduce new players into the pool whether it’s for now or the future,” Rizzotti said according to The Associated Press on April 22. “We stick to our principles of talent, obviously, positional fit, loyalty and experience. It’s got to be a combination of an entire body of work. It’s still not going to be fair to some people.”

WNBA rookies making the Olympic team rarely happens. It last happened with Breanna Stewart, the No. 1 WNBA draft pick in 2016, when she helped the U.S. win gold in Rio de Janeiro.

“Obviously [Clark is] a great player and what she’s been able to accomplish in college, and now she’s taking it to the next level in the WNBA, and we’ll see how things go,” Stewart told The Los Angeles Times’ Nhi Nguyen on April 17 . “Obviously what I want to do is play alongside the other players that are named on this roster. I don’t know what that’s going to be, but I’m sure Caitlin has played USA Basketball before and I don’t think her time with USA Basketball is going to be done anytime soon.”

Caitlin Clark’s Meteoric Rise on Popularity Turns Heads Beyond Basketball

Clark, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, has only risen in superstardom over the past two years amid her success at Iowa and transition to the pros. Her dynamic play on the court and all-time NCAA scoring record has increased the popularity of the women’s game in both college and the WNBA.

Clark’s prowess already has an Olympic gold medalist such as U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky eager to meet her. Athletes from all sports naturally could meet at the Olympic Village during the Summer Games, which will be in Paris this year.

“I have not met her. Hopefully at some point I’ll have the opportunity. She’s great,” Ledecky said via FOX News on April 20. “I think the way she elevated women’s basketball over the past year, really the past couple of years, and how excited people are to watch her and watch her game, watch all the athletes — it’s incredibly exciting.”

“I don’t know if she’ll be on the Olympic team this summer. Hopefully we’ll have an opportunity to meet,” Ledecky continued.

Olympics a Dream for Caitlin Clark

For Clark, it would fulfill a dream to make the Olympic squad and represent her country in Paris.

“You always want to grow up and be on the Olympic team,” Clark said on March 29 via CBS Sports’ Jack Maloney. “People that are on that roster are people that I idolize and have idolized growing up. So just to be extended a camp invite is something you have to be proud of and celebrate and enjoy.”