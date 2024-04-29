Caitlin Clark’s Fever Coach Christie Sides Issues Warning to WNBA

With training camp just underway, Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides knows one thing opponents won’t be able to do against Caitlin Clark and company.

“You’re not going to be able to double-team us,” Sides told reporters on Sunday after the first day of training camp. “We’re going to have players out there on that court who can shoot it.”

It comes down to Clark’s passing, which Sides emphasized as new strength for a Fever squad that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016. Clark averaged 8.2 assists per game in four seasons at Iowa where she drew “Pistol” Pete Maravich comparisons.

“Her ability to space the floor for us is incredible,” Sides said.

While Clark shined with her passing ability at the Fever’s first practice, Sides didn’t like how the team missed layups. Sides said her team’s “just not used to having … someone who can make some of those passes” on a regular basis or at all.

Back at Indiana Fever practice for Day 2. Three possessions. Three Caitlin Clark assists. pic.twitter.com/LEozMwhhBZ — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) April 29, 2024

Fever guard Erica Wheeler led the team in passing last season with 6.8 assists per night, and guard Grace Berger averaged 4.6 assists. Both are good passers but neither have the same level of execution of Clark.

“I’m just enamored at times. I have to turn around because I’m like about to get like really excited, and … I can’t do it in practice,” Sides said.

Fever Make Preseason Debut on Friday

The Fever have a quick turnaround from the start of training camp on Sunday to Friday’s preseason opener in Dallas.

“So we’re supposed to jell by Friday,” Sides said with a laugh. “What we established last year, … we’re way ahead of the game. So we’ve got a great start, but … it’s going to take time.”

Indiana practiced again on Tuesday and where the Fever did more to jell and Clark threaded the needle with more of her dynamic passes.

Fever Rookies Adjusting Well, Christie Sides Says

Caitlin Clark hits the step-back three and Erica Wheeler loves it 🔥 day 2 of training camp is here. pic.twitter.com/FQd2IfYSDk — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 29, 2024

Sides like how the Fever rookies adjusted overall in day one at training camp.

“I mean we’re a whole new team for Caitlin and Celeste [Taylor] and Lei [Correa],” Sides said. “I mean they’re just trying to figure us out, too. I think all of them had a really good day today.”

The Fever drafted Taylor with the No. 15 pick out of Ohio State on April 15. Taylor averaged 14.67 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and two steals per game in her college career.

“Celeste is a really good defender,” Sides said. “She talks a lot. I hope that kind of feeds off on some of our other players because that’s one thing that we don’t do well.”

“I actually talked with her about that, and she did exactly what I asked her to do,” Sides said.

Correa, the No. 27 pick in the draft, had a standout career with Florida the past two years after three years at St. John’s in New York. She averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.