Cameron Brink Questions Magic Johnson’s Height

WNBA rookie and Los Angeles Sparks standout Cameron Brink was a guest on a May 20 episode of “Podcast P” with NBA star Paul George.

About 52 minutes into their conversation, George asked Brink whether she had ever met Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, whose ownership group bought the Sparks in 2014.

“Yeah, I met him at a Lakers game,” Brink responded. “We were in up the box, and, you know, I stand next to him and I’m like, ‘am I as tall as you?'”

Brink is listed as 6’4″ on the WNBA website, while Johnson is technically listed as 6’9″.

Yet, prior to the NBA deciding to crack down on its players’ heights in 2019, players were notorious for lying about their height. So there’s a good chance that Johnson (whose iconic NBA career concluded in 1996) isn’t actually 6’9″.

Although Brink appeared to be joking, when comparing her height to that of Johnson.

“He’s actually a big dude,” George said of Johnson.

“He’s a big dude,” Brink said. “And I told him, I was like, ‘I admire you because you kind of broke the mold.’ Like, they wanted him to play the 4 or 5. Right? And he was like, ‘no, I’m going to be a point guard.'”

An April 26 Instagram post from @espnw showed photos and video of the meeting between Brik and Johnson that she was alluding to.

And some fans had the same reaction as Brink when seeing her and Johnson embrace.

“Gosh, how tall is Magic??? When he was giving Cameron Brink a hug there they looked the same height!!!” said one user.

“Damn how tall is magic cus Kamerin is right at eye level with him,” wrote another.

Cameron Brink’s Blocking Ability

Cameron Brink averaged 3.74 blocks per game during the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. This was 0.65 more blocks per game than anybody else in the country.

After she was drafted No. 2 overall by the Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said, “Cameron Brink is one of the best players to come out of the Pac-12 in years. Her size and versatility will fit very well in our fast-paced offense, and her rim protection has the potential to make a significant impact.”

This has already proved to be true. The former Stanford player is averaging 3.7 blocks per game during this WNBA season, which is second best in the league.

On May 21, Brink produced two blocks late in the Sparks’ game against the Washington Mystics, to help Los Angeles secure a 70-68 win.

Magic Johnson’s Sparks Ownership

When Johnson’s ownership group bought the Los Angeles Sparks in 2014, it made him the first former NBA player to buy an ownership stake in a WNBA team.

In a 2014 USA Today article, Johnson is quoted saying, “This is a great day for the city of Los Angeles and the Sparks. The leaders of this great city came together quickly to keep this franchise right where it belongs—in the city of Angels. Thanks to my sister, Evelyn, playing college basketball, I have a great appreciation of the talented players that represent the WNBA. Our group will now work together to bring our loyal fans another WNBA championship. “

The Sparks haven’t made the WNBA Playoffs since 2020.