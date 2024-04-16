Kamilla Cardoso Contract Details Emerge After Chicago Sky Draft Her No. 3 Overall

The Chicago Sky made a significant move in the 2024 WNBA Draft by selecting former South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 overall pick. The Sky later selected LSU star PF Angel Reese, adding serious size and athleticism to their frontcourt.

Following her selection, Spotrac unveiled the details of Cardoso’s rookie contract with the Sky. The four-year deal is valued at $338,056, and Cardoso is set to earn $76,535 in her rookie season. Additionally, the contract includes a fourth-year option worth $97,582.

While this is an excellent rookie salary, the WNBA’s rookie minimum salary is significantly lower than that of the NBA. Kamilla Cardoso’s four-year contract with the Chicago Sky, worth $338,056, is notably lower than the NBA’s rookie minimum salary of $1,119,563.

Kamilla Cardoso’s basketball journey started at Syracuse before she decided to transfer after her freshman season. It was in South Carolina, under the guidance of head coach Dawn Staley, where Cardoso truly flourished, contributing to the team’s success with two national titles in 2022 and 2024.

During the 2023-2024 season, Cardoso showcased her skills on both ends of the court, averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting an efficient 59.4% from the field. These statistics underscore her impact as a dominant force in the paint and a versatile contributor to her team’s success.

Bonuses Could Be In Store For Cardoso

In addition to their base salaries, WNBA players like Kamilla Cardoso can earn additional income through various incentives and bonuses outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). This includes earning $1,500 for selection to the All-WNBA Rookie Team and $5,150 for being named the WNBA Rookie of the Year. Of course, this will be no easy feat, given the strength of this year’s WNBA draft class, but Cardoso will undoubtedly be in contention.

Players can also earn $1,500 for selection to the All-WNBA Defensive Team and an additional $5,150 if they win the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Cardoso was named the SEC DPOY in 2024.

Making it to the WNBA playoffs earns each player on the team $1,136, with additional bonuses for advancing further in the postseason. For example, winning one playoff round could earn Cardoso an extra $1,803, while reaching the WNBA Semifinals could result in additional earnings, estimated at $2,839.

These incentives provide added motivation for players to perform at their best and contribute to their team’s success, enhancing the league’s competitive spirit.

A Massive Jump in Earnings For Cardoso

Unlike her fellow college stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, Cardoso was not making millions in NIL money at South Carolina despite her dominant play. On3.com had Cardoso ranked 25 in NIL value among all female NCAA athletes. On3 listed Angel Reese with a $1.8 million NIL valuation and Caitlin Clark with a whopping $3.1 million NIL valuation.

Estimates have Cardoso’s NIL earnings in the ballpark of $50,000 to $125,000. Now that she will be in Chicago teamed up with Angel Reese, her endorsement earnings will undoubtedly take a massive jump from her NIL earnings in college.

Combining Cardoso’s new WNBA salary with her new endorsement potential and potential bonuses, Cardoso is setting herself up to enter the realm of new millionaires in the booming era of women’s basketball and the WNBA.