Angel Reese’s Exact WNBA Salary With Chicago Sky Is Startling

Angel Reese’s WNBA salary for the Chicago Sky has been set in stone for years by the league’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The only question was where in the 2024 draft she would be selected, as that would affect her rookie salary.

Reese was selected with the No. 7 overall pick. On April 12, Heavy projected her rookie salary to be somewhere between $70,000 and $76,000. That’s exactly where she ended up.

According to the WNBA CBA, Reese’s base salary will be $73,439 in her rookie season for the Chicago Sky.

This isn’t much less than the $76,535 that Caitlin Clark will make as a rookie for the Indiana Fever.

Reese’s salary is projected to increase to $74,909 for 2025, per Spotrac. It is then expected to jump to $82,399 in 2026.

This is part of the WNBA’s standard three-year rookie contract, which gives Chicago a team option for the fourth season. Assuming the Sky exercise Reese’s fourth-year option, the former LSU star will have a $93,363 salary in 2027.

While this is solid money, it pales in comparison to the NBA’s current $1,119,563 rookie minimum salary.

Although Reese has other means of making more money.

Expect Angel Reese to Earn WNBA Bonuses

The WNBA has multiple performance-based bonuses that rookies can earn. Reese will be in play for many of them.

According to the WNBA CBA, players selected to the All-WNBA Rookie Team earn $1,500. The LSU superstar earning 2024 SEC Player of the Year honors shows that she’s ready to make an immediate impact.

While her draft class is excellent (especially when it comes to the Forward position), we believe Reese is still likely to make the All-WNBA Rookie Team.

Players also earn $5,150 for winning WNBA Rookie of the Year. Of course, Caitlin Clark is the current frontrunner for this award. But Reese is skilled enough to earn it, too.

Although the most likely individual awards for Reese pertain to her defense. She is a fantastic defender and rebounder, which is proven by her 13.4 rebounds per game last season and 15.4 per game in 2022-23.

Therefore, Reese could not just earn All-WNBA Defensive Team honors (which pays $1,500 per player), but she is in contention for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, too. Winning this prestigious award would earn her an extra $5,150.

There are also WNBA team bonuses. While the Sky finished the 2023 WNBA season with an 18-22 record, they still made the WNBA playoffs. This earned each Sky player an extra $1,136 to their salary.

Yet, with the Sky adding both Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, they should be much better next season. If they won one playoff round, Reese would earn an extra $1,803. If the Sky made it to the WNBA Semifinals in 2025 then Reese would make $2,839.

While these individual and team-based bonuses are great, Reese can also rely on her NIL deals.

Reese’s NIL Success Will Transfer to the WNBA

According to On3.com, Reese currently has a $1.8 million NIL evaluation. This comes from over 25 NIL deals with globally known brands like AirBnb, Amazon, Beats by Dre, Raising Cane’s, Reebok and many more.

Since she’ll keep her current NIL deals upon entering the WNBA — and will likely attract more — the LSU legend has only scratched the surface of her earning potential.