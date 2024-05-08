NFL Legend Reveals Why He’s Forgiven Caitlin Clark

NFL legend Peyton Manning has revealed that he is helping Caitlin Clark get used to Indianapolis, Indiana, but he said he’s forgiven her for one thing.

That being, she’s a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Manning, the Hall of Fame quarterback, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Bronco, was with Clark at the premiere of “Full Court Press,” a docuseries on women’s basketball, according to IndyStar.

The newspaper reported that Manning revealed he is helping Clark “acclimate to Indianapolis,” now that the University of Iowa college star is playing for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. Manning’s production company is making the docuseries, the IndyStar reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peyton Manning Says He Gave Caitlin Clark ‘All My Contacts,’ But He Joked That He Got Over the Fact She’s a Chiefs’ Fan

Manning revealed that he gave Clark his contacts, in a video interview posted by the Indiana Fever on its X page.

“She’s going to love Indianapolis,” Manning said in the video. “I gave her all my contacts at the airport, at St. Elmo’s, some things behind the ropes things here in Indianapolis. It’s a great place for her to play. I’m looking forward to watching her.”

He added, “It’s awesome. Like I said, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Caitlin even more throughout this series; she was a guest on our show, the ‘Monday Night Show’ last year. She’s a Chiefs fan, I forgive her for that. But she said she did grow up kind of watching me play.”

Peyton Manning Joined Caitlin Clark on the Red Carpet

Manning joined Clark on the red carpet for the premiere of the docuseries, according to WTHR-TV.

According to the television station, the series showcases Clark, and women’s basketball players Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice. Manning himself pitched the show to the women, which followed them through the 2023-24 season, according to IndyStar.

Clark told the audience attending the premiere, according to WTHR: “I had an older brother that played every sport. I just begged to go to his practices, no matter what they were. I wanted to be the little girl dribbling the basketball like all the boys. The first team I was on was an all-boys team.”

According to ESPN, the series streams “May 11 & 12 on ABC and ESPN.”

The hardest part about being Caitlin Clark is feeling like “you’re always on,” she said in the trailer. “I’m a competitor,” she says in the trailer.

“If you want something, you’ve got to make sacrifice for it,” Cardoso said, adding that the “biggest sacrifice” was being away from her family.

Clark said the docuseries will provide more of a peek into the players’ lives.

“You can see what we do outside of basketball . . . you get to see a little more into our lives… you’re getting to see things that maybe had never been shown before,” she said, according to a video posted on X by videographer Vanshay Murdock.

She told IndyStar, “I think there’s always other women’s basketball legends supporting women’s basketball, that’s never been the issue. It’s like almost other sports, and I think that’s grown so much.”

