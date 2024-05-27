Las Vegas Aces Cut Top Draft Pick in Unexpected Move

In a relatively surprising move, the Las Vegas Aces released rookie guard Dyaisha Fair just four games into their 2024 regular season. The team announced the move on social media on May 26.

Fair was the first pick in the WNBA draft for the Aces this year, getting selected at No. 16 overall in the second round.

A standout at Syracuse, Fair became the third-leading scorer in Division I women’s basketball history, tallying 3,403 points over her five collegiate seasons. As a senior, Fair averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 37.4 minutes per game.

Fair had just appeared in her first WNBA game the day prior to her release, playing four minutes against the Indiana Fever on the 25th. She didn’t score, going 0-2 from the floor while dishing out two assists in the Aces’ 99-80 victory.

Why Did Las Vegas Aces Cut Rookie Guard Dyaisha Fair?

Many fans were surprised upon hearing the news of Fair’s release:

I can’t believe the Aces waived Dyaisha Fair. I can’t. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/O3AgWvne3S — SUMMER (@SummerDC_) May 26, 2024

While Fair can put points on the board with ease, defense may have ultimately been the reason the Aces let her go.

“The Aces likely determined they couldn’t risk giving Fair extended minutes given their struggles on defense,” Callie Lawson-Freeman of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote on May 26. “They’re allowing 85 points per game, third-most in the WNBA. They ranked second in points allowed per game last season.”

While the Aces have started the season with a solid 3-1 mark, the 85.0 points per game they’re allowing is significantly higher than the 80.3 points they allowed a season ago. Vegas has been known for its stingy defense in recent years — lock-down ‘D’ is a huge reason the team has won back-to-back WNBA championships.

The 5-foot-5 Fair’s height may have been a hindrance to her defensively. She’s a gritty player and was one of the nation’s most prolific scorers in college, but it remains to be seen if she can carve out a role for herself in the pros. It’s clear the feisty Fair is going to keep trying, though.

“Thank you for the opportunity. We will take what we’ve learned and be better for it. We Fight On!” Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack wrote on X shortly after Fair’s release was announced.

Thank you for the opportunity. We will take what we’ve learned and be better for it. We Fight On! ✊🏽 https://t.co/1pWYXPmMq7 — Felisha Legette-Jack (@CuseCoachJack) May 26, 2024

Aces Have Been Aided By Another Rookie in Kate Martin

The Aces let Fair go, but they may have found an unexpected gem in rookie Kate Martin. A standout at Iowa, the 6-foot Martin has provided a spark for Las Vegas off the bench.

Aces coach Becky Hammon has trusted Martin with Sixth Player status so far, and Martin has thrived. Averaging 22 minutes, the rookie is netting 5.0 points and 4.7 rebounds.

“Kate Martin is awesome. (She) picks up things so quickly — she’s an amazing sponge,” Aces guard Kelsey Plum said. “Becky nicknamed her Kate ‘Money’ Martin. I think that’s gonna stick.”

Martin’s contributions have gone far beyond scoring. She has played tenacious defense and is fitting in well with the team’s veterans.

“When I say ‘Money,’ it’s not just about scoring,” Plum said about Martin. “She’s just in the right place at the right time. She just makes people better, and that’s what Becky values. That’s what our coaching staff values and that’s why she’s gonna be a great asset to our team.”

With Martin thriving in Vegas, Fair is sure to garner interest from other teams now that she is available. It’ll be interesting to see where she lands.