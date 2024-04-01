Angel Reese’s Family: LSU Star’s Mom Inspired Her to Play Basketball

LSU college basketball player Angel Reese comes from a family of athletes, but it’s her mom who inspired her to play basketball.

According to People Magazine, her parents are named Michael Reese and Angel Webb Reese. Both of her parents were athletes, People reported, as is her brother Julian, who plays college basketball.

“My whole family played basketball. My aunts played basketball, my brother plays basketball, my grandparents played basketball. So, it kind of was like, ‘You’re gonna do this,'” Reese told Just Women’s Sports.

Here’s what you need to know about Angel Reese’s family:

Angel Reese Says Her Mom, Angel Webb Reese, Has ‘Always Been Independent & She Molded That Into Me’

According to People Magazine, Reese was born in Randallstown, Maryland, to parents who were both college basketball players.

Her mom was a professional basketball player in Luxembourg, People reported. Women’s Health reported that Reese’s mom played basketball for the University of Maryland. That’s where Angel’s brother Julian currently plays college basketball.

ESPN reported that Angel Webb Reese, the mom who shares her daughter’s name, “played basketball as a 6-foot forward.”

Just Women’s Sports reported that Reese’s mom raised her as a single mother, though. “I used to go to my mom’s games when I was younger. She used to play in a little league, and I used to always go watch her games on Sundays,” Reese told Just Women’s Sports. “That was something that was always inspiring to me. She’s always been independent and she molded that into me. I am who I am because of her.”

“Number 10 is just our number, really,” Julian Reese told Just Women’s Sports. “Like, when you see number 10, you see the Reese family.”

Angel Reese Says her Mom ‘Has Done Everything on Her Own’

Of her upbringing with her mom, Angel Reese once told Women’s Health, “Our school was literally across the street from a prison. I was lucky enough to have skills and be able to make it out of there.”

Women’s Health wrote that Reese grew up “surrounded by women who encouraged her to be exactly who she is, and that’s stuck with her,” quoting her as saying, “You don’t see a lot of confident women, especially confident Black women, because people overshadow us a lot. I’m trying to change that.”

She told ESPN, “My mom has influenced that because she has done everything on her own, raising my brother and I.”

Both Angel Reese’s Father & Stepfather Played Basketball

Angel Reese’s dad and stepfather both played basketball, according to ESPN.

Her stepfather is Mikael Hopkins who “played at Georgetown and professionally in Turkey,” ESPN reported.

Her father, Michael Reese, “played at Boston College and Loyola as well as professionally overseas,” added ESPN, reporting that Angel Reese, the daughter, was “not in contact with her father.”

Her mother’s parents, Curtis and Barbara Webb helped raise her, ESPN reported.

Angel Reese’s Brother Julian Reese Is an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Basketball Player

Julian Reese is a 6 foot 9 inch junior who plays basketball at the University of Maryland, according to that college’s website.

As a junior, according to the University, he was a 2024 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention who “Finished with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in a first round victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament (3/13).”

The bio notes that his sister is Angel Reese.

